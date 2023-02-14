A young Nigerian man whose over 11,000 odds bet became successful has reacted to the winning with mixed emotions

Sharing a snapshot and video of his winning games, the man revealed he only betted a paltry sum of 53 pesewas

Nigerians who thronged his comment section said it would have been great if he had shared his booking code with others to play the same bet

A Nigerian man (@AlhajiEmzowas) was left with mixed emotions after he playfully bet 53 pesewas on over 11,000 odds and his game all hit.

He won a total of GH₵5.7k from the game. He said he wasted the chance to hit it big as he should have staked more.

The man wished he had used more money for the bet. Photo source: @AlhajiEmzo

Nigerian man wins big bet

The man's post was in response to a punter celebrating his winning. Many people who reacted to his tweet wondered why he did not share his booking code.

While he was dampened about his stake, some Twitter users quickly reminded him that he may have also lost.

Watch his video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@OyeTiti1 said:

"How many events in total?. 11k odds!!! bro pls tasg me to your next game abeg. The funniest thing is that I have staking power like you did buh I would have played it in like 5 to 6 places. That's wot I use to do when I see games like this."

@ktek4 said:

"Congratulations man, it might take like forever to win this kind of odd again n it might not take forever."

@iam_laparia007 said:

"I don't get it, is this game someone else game & you played it with #20? But if you spent your time to gather this game and you played it with #20, ha! That's very unfortunate. That's a life changing 11k odds wasted..."

@BuzzyTip04 said:

"Congrats, you ve staking power now… before you will see odds like this again, even this your staking power oti ilor by then."

