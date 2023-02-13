An extremely lucky Nigerian man who staked just GH¢26 in a sports bet has won the sum of GH¢59,000 for himself

A video seen on Instagram showed when he opened the betting app to check the game and discovered he had won

His excitement in the video knew no bounds as he saw the congratulatory message sent to him in the app

A lucky man has won a whopping GH¢59,000 after staking the sum of GH¢26 in a sports bet.

A viral video posted on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy shows the moment he checked the betting app and saw the huge win.

The man won GH¢59,000 with GH¢26. Photo credit: Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images and Instagram/@thatblackbwoyy.

In the viral clip, the man scrolled through the app apparently to see how the game went but he found out that he carried the day.

Man who won GH¢59,000 in sports bet goes wild in joy

He started shouting the moment he saw that he has won. A friend who was with him in the video was also shouting in surprise.

According to information seen on the screen of his phone, he won N2,270,422 (or GH¢59,000). The video has amazed people and mixed reactions have followed it.

While some congratulated him, others said sports betting is addictive and that people should come out of it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@pappyleeforever reacted:

"Lmao see this one. Wey people they post winning ticket of 100 winning 5million. Sometimes if I see notifications like this. You go think this betting na legit work."

@lostmywayhome8448 said:

"Na when you leave this thing you go kon dey see winning tickets."

@iam_obailukan commented:

"Na when I talk say Ano play bet again. Una no try o. Make I use my last 1k go try my luck."

@kros_milli_official said:

"Na comfirm grace and luck."

@___mosthated.ti commented:

"If you like chop 1billon dollars with N90, I no go still install that app."

Another man wins GH¢1m with GH¢21

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man won GH¢1 million in a sports bet.

The man staked just GH¢21 and made the lucky win which changed his life overnight.

When the story broke, some people in his street followed him to the mosque where he went to thank God.

