A Ghanaian woman has heaped praises on the Chief Executive Officer of a radio station who took her to the United Kingdom because of her dedication to her station

She said she never paid any money during the process and the man ensured that she got a place to stay and a job to do when she arrived

Netizens commend the CEO of Salt FM for her act of benevolence and kindness shown to a stranger

A Ghanaian woman is full of gratitude after recounting how she travelled to the United Kingdom when she least expected it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube of SVTV Africa, Ohemaa Esther stated she was working as a seamstress at Akyem Agogo.

She said not once did it occur to her that her decision to be an avid listener of a radio station would open a door for her to travel outside.

According to her, it all started after she was contacted by the management of the Salt FM at Agogo that they wanted to meet serial callers who call into their various programmes to share their opinions.

“I didn’t know people who regularly call into such programs are called serial callers, when I got there, they appreciated us by giving some money”

She said her luck shone when the CEO of the station, Charles Kwame Frimpong, noticed her dedication towards the radio station and decided to take her abroad.

“When I got there, my job and the place to sleep was ready. Every time I go on my knees I pray for the man for what he has done for me.”

Netizens praise Salt FM CEO

Ghanaians react to the testimony of the lady by commending the CEO of Salt FM for his act of kindness.

Johnson Dodowa:

Am Feeling Emotional For Her Story Even Her Voice Is Melting Down

P Y:

This lady is sincere and unpretentious; I thoroughly enjoyed her story and pray she continues to soar in life.

Decosty Andrews:

I know this girl personally may God bless Ohene Kwame Frimpong of salt media network

Salomey Koi:

Glory be to God for her testimony. God bless CEO

