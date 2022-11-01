Lily Addison, a UK-based Ghanaian woman, has recently shared how she ended up travelling abroad

In an interview on SVTV Africa, the mother of two revealed that she bought her first house just two years after migrating to the UK

Addison also shared that she was able to first move abroad after her sisters searched for a fashion school in the UK and flew her there

A Ghanaian woman by the name of Lily Addison, living in the UK, has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami where she opened up about her achievements since moving abroad.

Nice modern house, Lily smiling in an interview Photo credit: simonlong/Getty Images, SVTV Africa

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa had Lily revealing that she could buy her first house just two years after migrating abroad.

Sharing more about her journey, the UK-based woman revealed that after her father, whom she depended on, sadly passed, her two sisters abroad were kind enough to put their resources together, searched for a fashion designing school and flew her to the UK in 1999.

Lily went through school and started a fashion career afterwards, but business was not profitable, so she quit that and picked up a corporate job.

The driven mother of two explained that she could buy her own house by working, saving money, and maintaining a good credit score.

The Ghanaian woman shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

