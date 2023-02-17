A female university graduate has opened up on why she opted to set up a salon right after school despite obtaining a university degree

The lady in a video said she thought that it would be better to start something rather than sit at home doing nothing and waiting for an opportunity to come her way

She added that she is also happy she started her business and takes delight in doing it

A young Ghanaian lady is inspiring young people and others like her, on the need to start a small business if the issue of employment is proving to be challenging.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady @deeniquegh said she doesn’t feel ashamed of opening up a salon despite bagging a Geography degree in school.

The lady filmed herself straightening up a wig and said it hurts dealing with the situation of finding a job after school knowing very well that a lot of money has gone into your schooling.

She admits in her case she is very happy to have her salon where she works and makes money until she decides to stop and pursue her dream job.

She made these comments in response to an earlier video where she announced her decision to set up a salon despite having a university degree.

University College graduate working as trotro mate

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a determined young Ghanaian young lady named Ernestina went public about what she does to sustain herself after school.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @tv3_ghana had the Christian Service University College graduate sharing that she chose to work as a 'trotro' mate when she got to level 200 and has been doing that since to support herself financially.

She has completed her first degree in Communication and continues to work as a 'trotro' mate, making Ghc60 daily until she starts her national service. In an interview, she described her job as lucrative.

