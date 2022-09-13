Ernestina, a young Ghanaian lady has recently shared what she does for a living to support for herself

In an interview, the university graduate revealed that she picked up working as a commercial vehicle conductor in level 200

She successfully graduated from the Christian Service University College but still works as a 'trotro' mate with a daily wage of GH₵60

A driven Ghanaian young lady named Ernestina has recently opened up about what she does to sustain herself after school.

Trotro with passengers, Ernestina in an interview Photo credit: peeterv/Getty Images, @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @tv3_ghana had the Christian Service University College graduate sharing that she chose to work as a 'trotro' mate when she got to level 200 and has been doing that since to support herself financially.

She has successfully completed her first degree in Communication and continues to work as a 'trotro' mate, making Ghc60 daily until she starts her national service. In an interview, she described her job as lucrative.

According to Ernestina, her dream is to become a Journalist. She encouraged the currently unemployed youth to find something as they hope to get their desired jobs.

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh