A video of a young JHS graduate lamenting over the fact she was not put in any of the schools she chose has stirred reactions

According to her, others had worse results than what she got but got placed in the schools of their choice

Netizens who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the demands of the young student

A young Junior High School graduate(JHS) has got tongues wagging online after a video of her lamenting her failure to get admitted into a Senior High School she chose surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of OnuaTV, the young girl said she clocked an aggregate of 34 but sadly hasn't been placed in any of the schools she selected.

She added that one of her friends who clocked an aggregate of 35 was given a grade A school whereas another student who had an aggregate of 40 also had his second choice.

“I had 34 but I was not given any school, there is another guy in my class, he had 35 and was given his first choice, another had 40 and was placed in his choice,” she said with a straight face.

Ghanaians react to the video of the JHS graduate with grade 34

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed their views on the girl’s demands

@itsNiiNii_gh:

Eii is serious ooo hear d aggregate student Dey get …and they are demands for placement….Ghana skul spoil our education system is bad now

@PrinceAttafuah2:

What a woooooow, 34 paaaa

Source: YEN.com.gh