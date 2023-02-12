Ghanaian model and beauty queen Juliana Ofosuhene has been spotted in an alluring kente gown

Kimberly changed into a glittering thigh-high white gown for a photoshoot session ahead of the nuptials

The gorgeous entrepreneur rose to fame after competing in the prestigious Miss Malaika competition

Miss Malaika 2015 contestant Juliana Ofosuhene has taken over social media with her exquisite wedding photos.

The photo model and beauty queen popularly called Kimberly wore a deluxe corseted kente gown with fringe beading.

Miss Malaika 2015 Kimberly ties in the knot in lovely and expensive gowns. source: @shapes_by_nelson

She looked like a real-life barbie with her high ponytail and lustrous afro hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Kimberly wore beaded earrings that matched the kente colors perfectly. The makeup was flawless and the foundation blended with her skin tone.

Ghanaian bride Kimberly looks regal in her white custom-made gown

Ghanaian bride Kimberly looked like a real-life princess in a thigh-high glittering gown. She wore a faultless frontal hairstyle with flawless makeup and well-shaped eyebrows.

She covered her perfectly styled hair with a white see-through lace veil while holding her fresh bouquet for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian model Kimberly's wedding photos.

