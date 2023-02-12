Wedding Trends: Miss Malaika 2015 Contestant Kimberly Slays In A Deluxe Kente Gown With Fringe Beading
- Ghanaian model and beauty queen Juliana Ofosuhene has been spotted in an alluring kente gown
- Kimberly changed into a glittering thigh-high white gown for a photoshoot session ahead of the nuptials
- The gorgeous entrepreneur rose to fame after competing in the prestigious Miss Malaika competition
Miss Malaika 2015 contestant Juliana Ofosuhene has taken over social media with her exquisite wedding photos.
The photo model and beauty queen popularly called Kimberly wore a deluxe corseted kente gown with fringe beading.
She looked like a real-life barbie with her high ponytail and lustrous afro hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.
Kimberly wore beaded earrings that matched the kente colors perfectly. The makeup was flawless and the foundation blended with her skin tone.
Ghanaian bride Kimberly looks regal in her white custom-made gown
Ghanaian bride Kimberly looked like a real-life princess in a thigh-high glittering gown. She wore a faultless frontal hairstyle with flawless makeup and well-shaped eyebrows.
She covered her perfectly styled hair with a white see-through lace veil while holding her fresh bouquet for the photoshoot.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian model Kimberly's wedding photos.
theniilantei
This is giving exquisite luxury
willybensin
Ouuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is beautiful
dennisbonsu
❤️
makeupby_ashley1
The gown is everything
theniilantei
This is drop-dead gorgeous... ❤️❤️❤️❤️
men_of_n1
this is heavenly
jayjay_kofi
Such and Iconic piece
paakwesiabiram
Too beautiful
b_borley
Ah this is so beautiful
rarepearl_millinery
So beautiful ❤️
