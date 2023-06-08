Businessman Opanyin Kwame Wadie commemorated his 69th birthday with a brand new Lexus LX 600 2023 model car gift to himself

According to cars.com, the deluxe vehicle, with posh exterior and interior, is worth over $80,000 (GH¢904,560.80+)

Since emerging on Facebook, online users and loved ones thronged the comments area to celebrate the businessman

Ghanaian businessman Opanyin Kwame Wadie marked his 69th birthday with a brand new Lexus LX 600 2023 model car gift worth over $80,000 (GH¢904,560.80+).

The native of Kwahu Nkwatia in Ghana's Eastern Region reportedly lavished himself with the car present to celebrate his years of hard work as a businessperson in the construction sector and other business fields.

Opanyin Wadie does not only spend on himself. He's constructed an 18-unit classroom block, a staff bungalow, a dormitory block, and many others for the Ghana Police Service Divisional Headquarters at Kwahu and the St Peters Senior High School at Kwahu Nkwatia, Ghanaweb reports.

The price of Opanin Wadie's Lexus LX 600 2023 model

In a Facebook post, social media user Odame Agyare famed as Kwahu Ambassador, shared that the businessman bought the luxury vehicle to commemorate his 69th birthday. Per cars.com, the vehicle is worth over $80,000 (GH¢904,560.80+)

Kwahu ambassador posted a video showing the whip's deluxe exterior and interior features.

''Opanin Kwame Wadie from Nkwatia Kwahu has bought himself a new 2023 model LEXUS LX 600 as his 69th birthday present. Wofa Nyame Nhyira wo. Happy birthday to you, wofa,'' the caption accompanying the video said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish Opanyin Kwame Wadie well

Following the post, online users who watched the footage nearly 4,000 times wished the generous businessman well.

Eben Borngreat stated:

We were all here when someone[Dr Osei Kwame Despite] bought a 3 million dollar car. This Lexus car is nice, paa, but please divide 3,000,000 by 100,000.

He could buy 30 Lexus and give them out to surprise people who love him, but he decided to buy only that Bugatti for 3m. This car makes sense at this price.

Nana Rich said:

Happy earth-strong day to him. Longer life and more monies. Enjoy your day Godfather.

Akosua Nyarko reacted:

I know this is going to sound petty, but we are Kwahus. We don't showcase cars. He has done well but please. That is just my opinion.

Joseph Peprah commented:

Happy birthday, Sir.

Maa Agie shared:

Happy birthday to you, Sir.

Michael Pharez said:

Happy birthday, senior man. I wish him long life and more money and service to Kwahu & Gh.

Don Omono Asamoah posted:

He deserves it for his hard work. Happy birthday Opanin kwadie.

Faustina Tindana commented:

Happy birthday to you, Sir. God bless your heart's desires.

Abdul Majeed Haruna reacted:

Happy birthday to him. I don't know him, but I hope he also helps people and helps God's work because that is the most important thing.it is the only thing that can help him on judgement day. I am happy for him!

Rita Antwi commented:

Happy birthday Opanin Kwame Wadie. More wealth, success, wins, good health, long life and prosperity.

