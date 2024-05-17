A post celebrating Okomfo Anokye's greatness has got people talking on social media

This comes as emphasis was placed on the fact that the sword, which was planted on the ground in 1695, has still not been uprooted

Many people who commented on the post shared varied opinions, with some wondering if the sword could not be removed if attempts were made

A young Ghanaian man, @ayeebojoel0, has sparked reactions after he posted about the famous traditional priest Okomfo Anokye and highlighted some amazing things he did.

Taking to TikTok, he shared a photo of the Okomfo Anokye sword site, with the sword rooted firmly on the ground as a testament to some wonderful things he did in his lifetime

Ghanaians React To Okomfo Ankoye's Sword Photo credit: @Asante Nation/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post, which celebrated the greatness of the Asanteman and Okomfo Anokye added that attempts to remove the sword, which Okomfo Anokye himself placed into the ground in 1695, had proved futile.

"Okomfo Anokye planted a sword in 1695, many attempts have been made to remove it, but still to no avail," the caption of the read.

Visit to the site

A video of the Okomfo Anokye Sword site also showed tourists thronging the place to catch a glimpse of the sword, which many now consider a lesser deity.

At the time of writing, the post had raked in over 1,900 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the post

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions, with many wondering if Okomfo Anokye's sword could still be uprooted from the ground if efforts were made.

Cisco_NK commented:

It can be uprooted… but it’s for tourism purposes

Kofibanks added:

Have they tried excavator?

Tedukpor Godfredt reacted:

If they like, they should open a challenge now

GregStewart added:

The fact is , it is still there because of history. If they open a challenge someone will remove it . They should try

charlesadjei438 added:

So in case a road go be constructed and a machine moves d soil from a 50 meter down to eat place abi the soil and sword go go ooo

Big Zack added:

I can remove it anytime I want

Old fridge used by the Asantehene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the refrigerator that former Kings of Asantehene used is 74 years old and still in use.

The antique fridge was displayed in a video shared by TV3 after presenter Anita Akuffo visited the museum following Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary durbar.

The refrigerator was bought in 1950, during Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II's reign, and has not undergone any major repairs since then.

He indicated that neither the motor nor the gas in the fridge had changed since it was brought to Manhyia.

Source: YEN.com.gh