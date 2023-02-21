A Ghanaian lady is unhappy over the way and manner the government handled the news that Christian Atsu had been trapped in a rubble in the Turkey earthquake

In a video on TikTok, the lady said the government should have been proactive by sending search and rescue teams to Hatay due to the person involved

She said it was most unfortunate that the government relied solely on prayers hoping that Christian Atsu would be found alive

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian lady has expressed discontent about the government's commitments and efforts in finding the late Christian Atsu when news first broke that the player had been trapped under the rubble in an aftermath of the Turkey earthquake.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @akosuah_serwahgh did not seem pleased by the comment of Vice President Dr Mahamdu Bawumia to the effect that the country was praying for a good response.

Ghanaian lady says the Ghana government should have sent rescue teams to Turkey Photo credit: @akosuah_serwahgh/TikTok @Nipah Dennis @Anadolu Agency/ GettyImages

Source: TikTok

It is recalled that Bawumia in a brief speech at the Kotoka Airport when the remains of the Astu arrived said:

“We anxiously and nervously prayed that our brother Christian Astu will be found alive. We hoped against hope every day that passed; we prayed and prayed but alas when he was found he was no more”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lady said when the news of the earthquake first broke, the government should have dispatched a search and rescue team immediately to Turkey with the mission to find the player rather than relying only on prayers and hoping for a miracle.

She expressed condolence to the family of the late Christian Atsu in their moment of grief.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comment on Christian Atsu

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on her comments

kofi new moni:

Ghana what equipment do we have in case of disaster happens pls don’t blame Ghana for it

ToTo TweMli:

Do you think Ghana has a rescue team?

Lady $ika:

Even in Ghana if a building comes down do they have a rescue team. I doubt it

Kwaku Agyei Ansong:

Ah but u paaaa. Rescue team b3n ?? Fire service ?? Twea kai. We can’t even quench our own fire at home.

Christian Atsu's sister weeps uncontrollably

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was enveloped in grief by emotions as her brother's mortal remains arrived in Ghana.

Atsu's body, in a casket draped in Ghana colours, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The twin sister, who had travelled to Turkey earlier, was part of the delegation that brought the player's remains.

Atsupie has been spotted in a gloomy mood in videos that have been trending online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh