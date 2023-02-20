An old video of Christian Atsu opening up on the number of tattoos on his body has surfaced on the net

The former Newcastle United player revealed that he had a tattoo of his mum and one tattoo that signifies the essence for prayer

Netizens who reacted to the video were left emotional with many expressing deep condolence with the family

Christian Atsu was a man known for many things yet one thing he did not keep a secret was his love for tattoos.

In an old video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of TV3 Ghana, the deceased 31-year-old midfielder during an interview revealed the idea behind each tattoo on his body.

Atsu speaks on the idea behind of his tattoos Photo credit TV3 Ghana/ YouTube

He started by showing the tattoo of two hands on his left leg where he explained that it signified the importance of prayer.

He said that tattoo was inspired by Lionel Messi who had a similar one on his leg

“Messi did one, when I saw it, I wanted to do the same too but at least in a different style and add something to it”

The former Newcastle United winger also has a tattoo on his chest where he said the motivation to get the tattoo came after his mum passed.

He added the tattoo on his left arm was a design which had no meaning attached to it whereas the tattoo on his right arm was a tattoo of an Egyptian shield.

Ghanaians react to the video of Christian Atsu explaining his tattoos

Netizens who reacted to were filled with emotions with many grieving over his death.

frank Oboy:

Christian Atsu Ghana ICON may your gentle soul rest well you will forever be in our heart my heart condolence the family

Hannah Owusu-Ansah:

I can’t stop crying, you will always be in our hearts.may you Rip

Christian Atsu's twin breakdown

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overwhelmed by emotions as her brother's mortal remains arrived in Ghana.

Atsu's body, in a casket draped in Ghana colours, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The twin sister, who had travelled to Turkey earlier, was part of the delegation that brought the player's remains.

Atsupie has been spotted in a gloomy mood in videos that have been trending online.

Also, Mohammed Kudus has mourned the tragic passing of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam on Instagram.

He disclosed that he's still in shock over the death of his senior colleague footballer in a post on Sunday, February 19. ''Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Still in shock & can't find words,'' Kudus said.

