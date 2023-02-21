A former Coach of the Black Stars has paid his last respect to the late Christian Atsu following his demise

In a video on YouTube, Avram Grant describes Christian Atsu as a lovely person who showed positive work ethics

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed deep condolences to the family of Christian Atsu for their loss

Avram Grant, a former coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has paid glowing tribute in memory of the late Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu who was found dead in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SkySports Australia, Avram Grant described the former Newcastle winger as one of his favourite players due to his work ethic and lovely personality.

Photo credit@ KHALED DESOUKI/Serena Taylor @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“He was a lovely person, always smiling, always with a positive attitude, he worked really hard in traning, he was one of my favorite players.

Netizens react to the video of Avran Grant speaking about Christian Atsu

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed their deepest condolence to the family of the late Christian Atsu.

Hairy John:

Mr heart goes out to his family, and I am sorry for their loss.

Incoco2:

Condolence to the family, fans and friends

Ian Lister:

Unfortunate, wrong place in the wrong

Man shares grass to grace days of Atsu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man with the TikTok name Wisdom Stardom10 has sparked reactions online after he shared a video detailing touching moments he shared with the Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam.

The short clip highlights their struggling past before the late Black Stars winger elevated into prominence.

In the short footage spotted by YEN.com.gh, Wisdom Stardom10 and the late Christian Atsu are seen in multiple pictures on different occasions.

Also, Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus has paid tribute to the tragic passing of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam on Instagram.

He disclosed that he's still in shock over the death of his senior colleague footballer in a post on Sunday, February 19. ''Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Still in shock & can't find words,'' Kudus said.

Source: YEN.com.gh