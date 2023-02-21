A white lady has earned the respect of many netizens online after she clarified media reportage that she is the wife of the late Christian Atsu

In a video on TikTok, the lady who seemed visibly sad said she was also grieving her husband who died in the earthquake

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed their deepest condolences on her loss with many urging her to stay strong.

A young white lady has cleared the air over media reportage that she is the wife of the late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @sofiakasy revealed that she has no relationship with the late player and hence reports that she was his partner are not true.

Lady debunks rumours that she is the wife of Christian Atsu Photo credit:@Nipa Dennis/ @ Serena Taylor/Getty Images @sofiakasy/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

She said she was also grieving the loss of her husband who died in the rubble in an aftermath of the Turkey earthquake.

She concluded by expressing her deepest condolences to the wife and family of Christian for their loss.

“I am getting a lot of comments about me being Atsu's wife, I am not Atsu's wife, I do not know even if I am saying the name right but I feel sorry for his wife.

She continued “I lost my husband, my fiancé my everything in the Turkey earthquake and I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know I am not Atsu's wife.

Netizens react to the video

This clarification comes after a video of her grieving over the death of her husband was misinterpreted by many to mean that she is the wife of Christian Atsu.

