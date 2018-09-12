University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes
Did you know the University of Cape Coast (UCC) overlooks the Atlantic Ocean? This public collegiate university is situated in the historic town of Cape Coast in the central region of Ghana. It has a southern campus and a northern campus. Discover the University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes today.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes
- University of Cape Coast fees
- What are the courses offered at UCC?
- University of Cape Coast distance courses
- University of Cape Coast requirements
- UCC admission process
- UCC contact information
- What are the top courses at UCC?
- How much does it cost to study in UCC?
- Is UCC a private university?
Many people are curious about the University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes. Well, the university offers multiple academic programmes at different levels. Below is an exploration of these courses and more about the institution.
University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes
UCC was established in October 1962 as a university college. On 1 October 1971, the college attained the status of a full and independent university. Let us look at the UCC courses and fees below.
University of Cape Coast fees
The university tuition charges vary depending on the course and level of academic learning. This means that UCC nursing fees are different from business courses at the same or different levels. In the same fashion, UCC distance courses and fees vary from those for regular students.
Generally speaking, distance courses are cheaper than regular courses. Master's and doctoral-level courses also cost more than undergraduate and diploma programmes. If you need more details about the fees, you are advised to contact the institution.
What are the courses offered at UCC?
The University of Cape Coast offers multiple non-degree, undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programmes.
Non-degree courses
The university offers the non-degree courses listed below.
- Certificate in Early Childhood Education (Sandwich)
- Diploma in Early Childhood Education (Sandwich)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Basic Education (Regular)
- Diploma in Labour Studies (Regular)
- Diploma in Social Behaviour and Conflict Management (Sandwich)
Undergraduate courses
The undergraduate courses offered at this university are listed below.
- BA Anthropology
- BA Classics and Philosophy
- BA Communication Studies
- BA Dance
- BA Economics
- BA English
- BA Film Studies
- BA French
- BA History
- BA Population and Health
- BA Social Behaviour and Conflict Management
- BA Social Sciences (Geography)
- BA Sociology
- BA Theatre Studies
- BCom Accounting
- BCom Finance
- BCom Human Resource Management
- BCom Management
- BEd Accounting
- BEd Management
- BMus Music
- BMus Religion and Human Values
- BSc Geography And Regional Planning
- BSc Hospitality Management
- BSc Tourism Management
- BEd Health, Physical Education, and Recreation
- BEd Arts
- BEd Basic Education
- BEd Computer Science
- BEd Early Childhood Education
- BEd Guidance and Counselling
- BEd Home Economics
- BEd Mathematics
- BEd Science
- BEd Social Science
- BEd Social Studies
- BSc Psychology
- BSc Bachelor of Education
- BSc Entomology and Wildlife
- BSc Agribusiness
- BSc Actuarial Science
- BSc Agricultural Extension
- BSc Agricultural Extension and Community Development
- BSc Agriculture
- BSc Agro-Processing
- BSc Aquaculture
- BSc Biochemistry
- BSc Chemistry
- BSc Computer Science
- BSc Engineering Physics
- BSc Environmental Science
- BSc Fisheries and Aquatic Science
- BSc Industrial Chemistry
- BSc Information Technology
- BSc Mathematics
- BSc Mathematics and Statistics
- BSc Mathematics-with-Business
- BSc Mathematics-with-Economics
- BSc Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics
- B.Sc Physics
- BSc Post-Harvest Technology
- BSc Statistics
- BSc Community Mental Health Nursing
- B.Sc Mental Health Nursing
- BSc Nursing
UCC master's programmes
Below is a list of all the master-level courses offered at UCC.
- MA Religion and Human Values
- MA Classics
- MA Communication in Oil and Gas Management
- MA English Language
- MA Geography and Regional Planning
- MA History
- MA Human Resources Development
- MA Human Resources Management
- MA Labour Studies
- MA Literature-in-English
- MA Philosophy
- MA Sociology
- MA Sociology of Peace and Security
- MBA Accounting
- MBA Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development
- MBA General Management
- MBA Human Resource Management
- MBA Oil and Gas Management
- MCom Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development
- MCom Accounting
- MCom Human Resource Management
- MPhil African Literature and Civilization (French)
- MPhil Classics
- MPhil Communication in Oil and Gas Management
- MPhil Economics
- MPhil English
- MPhil Ethnomusicology
- MPhil French
- MPhil Geography and Regional Planning
- MPhil History
- MPhil Hospitality Management
- MPhil Linguistics and Didactics in French
- MPhil Music Education
- MPhil Music Theory and Composition
- MPhil Philosophy
- MPhil Population and Health
- MPhil Religion and Human Values
- MPhil Sociology
- MPhil Tourism Management
- MSc Disaster Management
- MSc Economics
- MSc Land Policy and Administration
- MSc Microfinance
- MSc Oil and Gas Resource Management
- M.Sc Public Policy Management
- MA Health Education
- MA Measurement and Evaluation
- MA Measurement and Evaluation (WAEC Workers)
- MEd Teacher Education
- MEd Educational Psychology
- MEd Home Economics
- MEd Information Technology
- MEd Mathematics Education
- MEd Measurement and Evaluation
- MEd Measurement and Evaluation (WAEC Workers)
- MEd Physical Education
- MPhil Basic Education
- MPhil Clinical Health Psychology
- MPhil Educational Psychology
- MPhil Guidance and Counselling
- MPhil Health Education
- MPhil Home Economics
- MPhil Mathematics Education
- MPhil Measurement and Evaluation
- MPhil Physical Education
- MPhil Rehabilitation
- MPhil Science Education
- MPhil Sociology of Education
- MPhil Special Education
- MPhil Student Affairs and Service
- MPhil Vocational and Technical Education
- MSc Science Education
- MPhil Agricultural Economics
- MPhil Biotechnology
- MPhil Agricultural Extension
- MPhil Animal Science (Management of Livestock Enterprises/ Meat Science and Technology)
- MPhil Aquaculture
- MPhil Chemistry
- M.Phil Crop Science
- MPhil Environmental Science
- MPhil Fisheries Science
- MPhil Integrated Coastal Zone Management
- MPhil Irrigation Technology
- MPhil Land Use And Environmental Science
- MPhil Mathematics
- MPhil Mechanisation
- MPhil Molecular Biology
- MPhil Non-Governmental Studies and Community Development
- MPhil Oceanography and Limnology
- MPhil Pasture and Range Management
- MPhil Physics
- MPhil Seed Science and Technology
- MPhil Soil Science
- MPhil Statistics
- MPhil Wildlife Management
- MSc Chemistry
- MSc Entomology
- MSc Mathematics
- MSc Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Studies and Management
- MSc Statistics
- M.Phil Master of Nursing
- MSc Advanced Practice Nursing
Doctoral programmes
The doctoral programmes offered at UCC are listed below.
- PhD Animal Science (Meat Science and Technology)
- PhD Integrated Coastal Zone Management
- PhD Agricultural Economics
- PhD Agricultural Extension
- PhD Animal Science (Animal Breeding and Genetics/ Animal Nutrition/ Management of Livestock Enterprises/ Pasture and Range Management)
- PhD Aquaculture
- PhD AWBC—Academics Without Borders Canada
- PhD Chemistry
- PhD Crop Science
- PhD Entomology
- PhD Fisheries Science
- PhD Land Use and Environmental Science
- PhD Mathematics
- PhD Non-Governmental Studies and Community Development
- PhD Oceanography and Limnology
- PhD Physics
- PhD Soil Science
- PhD Statistics
- PhD Wildlife Management
- PhD Economics
- PhD English
- PhD Ethnomusicology
- PhD Geography
- PhD Geography and Regional Planning
- PhD History
- PhD Hospitality Management
- PhD Music Education
- PhD Music Theory and Composition
- PhD Population and Health
- PhD Religion and Human Values
- PhD Sociology
- PhD Tourism Management
- PhD Educational Psychology
- PhD Guidance and Counselling
- PhD Health Promotion
- PhD Mathematics Education
- PhD Measurement and Evaluation
- PhD Physical Education
- PhD Science Education
- PhD Special Education
University of Cape Coast distance courses
UCC has a College of Distance Education that offers multiple courses, as explored below.
UCC distance diploma course
The university offers one diploma course in the College of Distance Education.
- Diploma in Commerce (Accounting/ Management)
UCC distance undergraduate courses
The distance undergraduate courses offered at UCC are listed below.
- Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting/ Finance/ Management/ Human Resource Management/ Marketing/ Procurement and Supply Chain Management)
- Bachelor of Education (Basic Education/ Science/ Mathematics/ Educational Psychology/ Junior High School Education/ Primary Education/ Early Childhood Education/ Accounting/ Social Studies/ Management/ Arts)
UCC distance postgraduate courses
The UCC distance postgraduate courses on offer are listed below.
- MPhil Education (Administration in Higher Education/ Measurement and Evaluation/ Educational Psychology/ Guidance and Counselling)
- MA (Guidance and Counselling/ Administration in Higher Education/ Measurement and Evaluation)
- MEd (Social Sciences/ Mathematics Education/ Arts Education/ Special Education/ Information Technology/ Guidance and Counselling/ Administration in Higher Education/ Measurement and Evaluation)
- MCom (Accounting/ Finance/ Human Resource Management/ Marketing Management/ General Management)
- MBA (Accounting/ Finance/ Human Resource Management/ Marketing Management/ General Management/ Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development)
- MSc (Project Management/ Procurement and Supply Chain Management/ Public Policy and Management)
University of Cape Coast requirements
UCC requirements vary depending on the programme you wish to pursue. Below are the general undergraduate requirements you must meet to be admitted to this university.
|Category
|Requirements
|WASSCE/SSSCE holders
|If you are a WASSCE/SSSCE applicant, you must have a credit pass in six subjects. The overall aggregate must be 36 for WASSCE applicants and 24 for SSSCE applicants. Out of the six subjects, three must be core subjects, Mathematics, English Language, Social Studies, or Integrated Science. Note that a credit pass in WASSCE means A1-C6 and SSSCE means A-D.
|International Baccalaureate holders
|An applicant must have a minimum of grade 4 at the Higher Level in three subjects. The three subjects must be relevant to the UCC programme one wants to pursue, apart from Allied and Health Sciences, which require a minimum of grade 5. They must also have a minimum of grade 4 in Mathematics and English or Literature.
|GCE holders
|If you are an applicant under this category, you must have a credit pass in five GCE O’ Level subjects. The subjects must include Mathematics and English. The subjects must be relevant at the Advanced Level for the other three passes.
|IGCSE holders
|If you did your IGCSE at the secondary level, you must have a credit pass in five GCS O' Level subjects to join UCC. The subjects must include English Language and Mathematics. For the other three passes, they must be relevant subjects at the Advanced Level.
|GBCE holders
|For GBCE applicants, one must have a credit pass, A-D, in six subjects. The six subjects must comprise three core subjects and include Mathematics and English Language. The other three passes must be in relevant elective subjects.
UCC admission process
Prospective Ghanaian students must buy an E-voucher before starting the application and admission process. A non refundable application fee of GH¢ 220.00 must be paid to access the application forms. Note that international students do not need an E-voucher.
- After getting your E-voucher, go to the UCC admission portal on an internet-enabled device.
- Choose your preferred mode of study.
- Choose your level of academic learning from the dropdown list.
- Enter your PIN and serial number (from the E-voucher).
- Click the Submit tab, and wait for the next instruction.
- Follow the prompts to complete filling the UCC forms online.
- Wait for the university to review your application. UCC issues admission letters to successful applicants.
How to buy UCC forms online
Before you can access the UCC application forms, you need to buy an E-voucher (for local students). There is no online way of purchasing the voucher by the institution.
Instead, you can use the online platforms provided by the approved financial institutions. You can purchase your E-voucher from the vendor options listed below.
- GCB
- ADB
- GT Bank
- Zenith Bank
- Prudential Bank
- Republic bank
- Ghana Post
- ARB Apex Bank
UCC contact information
You can contact the university using the contact information given below.
- Physical address: Cape Coast – Takoradi Road, Cape Coast, Ghana
- Telephone numbers: +233 03321-32440/ +233 [03321] 32480-9
- Email: registrar@ucc.edu.gh
What are the top courses at UCC?
Check out the full list of courses offered at UCC above. The institution offers various diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses.
How much does it cost to study in UCC?
The fees at UCC vary depending on the programme you wish to pursue and the level of academic learning.
Is UCC a private university?
No, the University of Cape Coast is a public collegiate university located in the historic town of Cape Coast in the central region of Ghana.
People who wish to know the current University of Cape Coast fees are advised to reach out to the university for more information or check the prospectus published on the official website. The university offers a wide range of courses in various fields.
