Did you know the University of Cape Coast (UCC) overlooks the Atlantic Ocean? This public collegiate university is situated in the historic town of Cape Coast in the central region of Ghana. It has a southern campus and a northern campus. Discover the University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes today.

Many people are curious about the University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes. Well, the university offers multiple academic programmes at different levels. Below is an exploration of these courses and more about the institution.

University of Cape Coast fees for graduate and postgraduate programmes

UCC was established in October 1962 as a university college. On 1 October 1971, the college attained the status of a full and independent university. Let us look at the UCC courses and fees below.

University of Cape Coast fees

The university tuition charges vary depending on the course and level of academic learning. This means that UCC nursing fees are different from business courses at the same or different levels. In the same fashion, UCC distance courses and fees vary from those for regular students.

Generally speaking, distance courses are cheaper than regular courses. Master's and doctoral-level courses also cost more than undergraduate and diploma programmes. If you need more details about the fees, you are advised to contact the institution.

What are the courses offered at UCC?

The University of Cape Coast offers multiple non-degree, undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programmes.

Non-degree courses

The university offers the non-degree courses listed below.

Certificate in Early Childhood Education (Sandwich)

Diploma in Early Childhood Education (Sandwich)

Postgraduate Diploma in Basic Education (Regular)

Diploma in Labour Studies (Regular)

Diploma in Social Behaviour and Conflict Management (Sandwich)

Undergraduate courses

The undergraduate courses offered at this university are listed below.

BA Anthropology

BA Classics and Philosophy

BA Communication Studies

BA Dance

BA Economics

BA English

BA Film Studies

BA French

BA History

BA Population and Health

BA Social Behaviour and Conflict Management

BA Social Sciences (Geography)

BA Sociology

BA Theatre Studies

BCom Accounting

BCom Finance

BCom Human Resource Management

BCom Management

BCom Management

BEd Accounting

BEd Management

BMus Music

BMus Religion and Human Values

BSc Geography And Regional Planning

BSc Hospitality Management

BSc Tourism Management

BEd Health, Physical Education, and Recreation

BEd Arts

BEd Basic Education

BEd Computer Science

BEd Early Childhood Education

BEd Guidance and Counselling

BEd Home Economics

BEd Mathematics

BEd Science

BEd Social Science

BEd Social Studies

BSc Psychology

BSc Bachelor of Education

BSc Entomology and Wildlife

BSc Agribusiness

BSc Actuarial Science

BSc Agricultural Extension

BSc Agricultural Extension and Community Development

BSc Agriculture

BSc Agro-Processing

BSc Aquaculture

BSc Biochemistry

BSc Chemistry

BSc Computer Science

BSc Engineering Physics

BSc Environmental Science

BSc Fisheries and Aquatic Science

BSc Industrial Chemistry

BSc Information Technology

BSc Mathematics

BSc Mathematics and Statistics

BSc Mathematics-with-Business

BSc Mathematics-with-Economics

BSc Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

B.Sc Physics

BSc Post-Harvest Technology

BSc Statistics

BSc Community Mental Health Nursing

B.Sc Mental Health Nursing

BSc Nursing

UCC master's programmes

Below is a list of all the master-level courses offered at UCC.

MA Religion and Human Values

MA Classics

MA Communication in Oil and Gas Management

MA English Language

MA Geography and Regional Planning

MA History

MA Human Resources Development

MA Human Resources Management

MA Labour Studies

MA Literature-in-English

MA Philosophy

MA Sociology

MA Sociology of Peace and Security

MBA Accounting

MBA Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development

MBA General Management

MBA Human Resource Management

MBA Oil and Gas Management

MCom Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development

MCom Accounting

MCom Human Resource Management

MPhil African Literature and Civilization (French)

MPhil Classics

MPhil Communication in Oil and Gas Management

MPhil Economics

MPhil English

MPhil English

MPhil Ethnomusicology

MPhil French

MPhil Geography and Regional Planning

MPhil History

MPhil Hospitality Management

MPhil Linguistics and Didactics in French

MPhil Music Education

MPhil Music Theory and Composition

MPhil Philosophy

MPhil Population and Health

MPhil Religion and Human Values

MPhil Sociology

MPhil Tourism Management

MSc Disaster Management

MSc Economics

MSc Land Policy and Administration

MSc Microfinance

MSc Oil and Gas Resource Management

M.Sc Public Policy Management

MA Health Education

MA Measurement and Evaluation

MA Measurement and Evaluation (WAEC Workers)

MEd Teacher Education

MEd Educational Psychology

MEd Home Economics

MEd Information Technology

MEd Mathematics Education

MEd Measurement and Evaluation

MEd Measurement and Evaluation (WAEC Workers)

MEd Physical Education

MPhil Basic Education

MPhil Clinical Health Psychology

MPhil Educational Psychology

MPhil Guidance and Counselling

MPhil Health Education

MPhil Health Education

MPhil Home Economics

MPhil Mathematics Education

MPhil Measurement and Evaluation

MPhil Physical Education

MPhil Rehabilitation

MPhil Science Education

MPhil Sociology of Education

MPhil Special Education

MPhil Student Affairs and Service

MPhil Vocational and Technical Education

MSc Science Education

MPhil Agricultural Economics

MPhil Biotechnology

MPhil Agricultural Extension

MPhil Animal Science (Management of Livestock Enterprises/ Meat Science and Technology)

MPhil Aquaculture

MPhil Chemistry

M.Phil Crop Science

MPhil Environmental Science

MPhil Fisheries Science

MPhil Integrated Coastal Zone Management

MPhil Irrigation Technology

MPhil Land Use And Environmental Science

MPhil Mathematics

MPhil Mechanisation

MPhil Molecular Biology

MPhil Non-Governmental Studies and Community Development

MPhil Oceanography and Limnology

MPhil Pasture and Range Management

MPhil Physics

MPhil Seed Science and Technology

MPhil Soil Science

MPhil Statistics

MPhil Wildlife Management

MSc Chemistry

MSc Entomology

MSc Mathematics

MSc Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Studies and Management

MSc Statistics

M.Phil Master of Nursing

MSc Advanced Practice Nursing

Doctoral programmes

The doctoral programmes offered at UCC are listed below.

PhD Animal Science (Meat Science and Technology)

PhD Integrated Coastal Zone Management

PhD Agricultural Economics

PhD Agricultural Extension

PhD Animal Science (Animal Breeding and Genetics/ Animal Nutrition/ Management of Livestock Enterprises/ Pasture and Range Management)

PhD Aquaculture

PhD AWBC—Academics Without Borders Canada

PhD Chemistry

PhD Crop Science

PhD Crop Science

PhD Entomology

PhD Fisheries Science

PhD Land Use and Environmental Science

PhD Mathematics

PhD Non-Governmental Studies and Community Development

PhD Oceanography and Limnology

PhD Physics

PhD Soil Science

PhD Statistics

PhD Wildlife Management

PhD Economics

PhD English

PhD Ethnomusicology

PhD Geography

PhD Geography and Regional Planning

PhD History

PhD Hospitality Management

PhD Music Education

PhD Music Theory and Composition

PhD Population and Health

PhD Religion and Human Values

PhD Sociology

PhD Tourism Management

PhD Educational Psychology

PhD Guidance and Counselling

PhD Health Promotion

PhD Mathematics Education

PhD Measurement and Evaluation

PhD Physical Education

PhD Science Education

PhD Special Education

University of Cape Coast distance courses

UCC has a College of Distance Education that offers multiple courses, as explored below.

UCC distance diploma course

The university offers one diploma course in the College of Distance Education.

Diploma in Commerce (Accounting/ Management)

UCC distance undergraduate courses

The distance undergraduate courses offered at UCC are listed below.

Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting/ Finance/ Management/ Human Resource Management/ Marketing/ Procurement and Supply Chain Management)

Bachelor of Education (Basic Education/ Science/ Mathematics/ Educational Psychology/ Junior High School Education/ Primary Education/ Early Childhood Education/ Accounting/ Social Studies/ Management/ Arts)

UCC distance postgraduate courses

The UCC distance postgraduate courses on offer are listed below.

MPhil Education (Administration in Higher Education/ Measurement and Evaluation/ Educational Psychology/ Guidance and Counselling)

MA (Guidance and Counselling/ Administration in Higher Education/ Measurement and Evaluation)

MEd (Social Sciences/ Mathematics Education/ Arts Education/ Special Education/ Information Technology/ Guidance and Counselling/ Administration in Higher Education/ Measurement and Evaluation)

MCom (Accounting/ Finance/ Human Resource Management/ Marketing Management/ General Management)

MBA (Accounting/ Finance/ Human Resource Management/ Marketing Management/ General Management/ Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development)

MSc (Project Management/ Procurement and Supply Chain Management/ Public Policy and Management)

University of Cape Coast requirements

UCC requirements vary depending on the programme you wish to pursue. Below are the general undergraduate requirements you must meet to be admitted to this university.

Category Requirements WASSCE/SSSCE holders If you are a WASSCE/SSSCE applicant, you must have a credit pass in six subjects. The overall aggregate must be 36 for WASSCE applicants and 24 for SSSCE applicants. Out of the six subjects, three must be core subjects, Mathematics, English Language, Social Studies, or Integrated Science. Note that a credit pass in WASSCE means A1-C6 and SSSCE means A-D. International Baccalaureate holders An applicant must have a minimum of grade 4 at the Higher Level in three subjects. The three subjects must be relevant to the UCC programme one wants to pursue, apart from Allied and Health Sciences, which require a minimum of grade 5. They must also have a minimum of grade 4 in Mathematics and English or Literature. GCE holders If you are an applicant under this category, you must have a credit pass in five GCE O’ Level subjects. The subjects must include Mathematics and English. The subjects must be relevant at the Advanced Level for the other three passes. IGCSE holders If you did your IGCSE at the secondary level, you must have a credit pass in five GCS O' Level subjects to join UCC. The subjects must include English Language and Mathematics. For the other three passes, they must be relevant subjects at the Advanced Level. GBCE holders For GBCE applicants, one must have a credit pass, A-D, in six subjects. The six subjects must comprise three core subjects and include Mathematics and English Language. The other three passes must be in relevant elective subjects.

UCC admission process

Prospective Ghanaian students must buy an E-voucher before starting the application and admission process. A non refundable application fee of GH¢ 220.00 must be paid to access the application forms. Note that international students do not need an E-voucher.

After getting your E-voucher, go to the UCC admission portal on an internet-enabled device.

Choose your preferred mode of study.

Choose your level of academic learning from the dropdown list.

Enter your PIN and serial number (from the E-voucher).

Click the Submit tab, and wait for the next instruction.

Follow the prompts to complete filling the UCC forms online.

Wait for the university to review your application. UCC issues admission letters to successful applicants.

How to buy UCC forms online

Before you can access the UCC application forms, you need to buy an E-voucher (for local students). There is no online way of purchasing the voucher by the institution.

Instead, you can use the online platforms provided by the approved financial institutions. You can purchase your E-voucher from the vendor options listed below.

GCB

ADB

GT Bank

Zenith Bank

Prudential Bank

Republic bank

Ghana Post

ARB Apex Bank

You can contact the university using the contact information given below.

Physical address: Cape Coast – Takoradi Road, Cape Coast, Ghana

Cape Coast – Takoradi Road, Cape Coast, Ghana Telephone numbers: +233 03321-32440/ +233 [03321] 32480-9

+233 03321-32440/ +233 [03321] 32480-9 Email: registrar@ucc.edu.gh

What are the top courses at UCC?

Check out the full list of courses offered at UCC above. The institution offers various diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses.

How much does it cost to study in UCC?

The fees at UCC vary depending on the programme you wish to pursue and the level of academic learning.

Is UCC a private university?

No, the University of Cape Coast is a public collegiate university located in the historic town of Cape Coast in the central region of Ghana.

People who wish to know the current University of Cape Coast fees are advised to reach out to the university for more information or check the prospectus published on the official website. The university offers a wide range of courses in various fields.

