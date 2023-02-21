An old video of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu performing with Shatta Wale at the Black Stars camp has popped up

In the video, Atsu could be seen dancing joyously as Shatta energetically performed his hit single Dancehall King

The video has sparked emotions of grief and sorrow as folks reminisce about the days Atsu was among the living

An old video of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu dancing and performing with famous Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale at the Black Stars camp has emerged.

The video stirred grief among social media users after it went viral and became a talking point among fans of the footballer.

Christian Atsu Dancing And Performing With Shatta Wale Photo Source: One Stop Blog Africa(Instagram), Shatta Wale (Facebook

ThIn the video, Atsu showcasing his dancing skills as he moved to the rhythm of the music with Shatta Wale.

The atmosphere was electric, and everyone at the camp enjoyed the music and dancing as Shatta performed his hit single, Dancehall King.

Christian Atsu Was An Icon

Atsu's death has saddened Ghanaians and the entire football community. Atsu was regarded as a vital member of his society, having made a massive impact on the lives of many folks with his charity works.

The emergence of the video brought back memories of the player's infectious energy and charisma. Fans took to social media to express their emotions, with many saying that watching the video made them happy and sad.

Throwback Video of Atsu and Shatta Wale Stirrs Emotions

Scheila Ama Joe Adamson said:

He was an entertaining person, a giver, a father, a husband, and most of all a super star in what he does best. Rest in power bro.

epiefesevera wrote:

Each time I see post of him tears full my eyes rest well bro

McLord Himself commented:

May his soul rest in peace ..why the humble ones did early

Aruna Steven Bang792 said:

Such a special boy, but God's know best why he took you out of the surface of the earth this time. Ghanaian will remember you always. I love you bro

