Ghanaian actor Danso Sakyi, also known as Chiiief from YOLO, has taken on the role of Research Communications Lead at the Neonatal Medicine Research Group at Imperial College London

Expressing his excitement on LinkedIn, Sakyi shared his eagerness for this new position in a post that got many of his followers excited

Earlier, he got a distinction from the Business School for Creative Industries and a master's degree in Global Media Management as a Chevening Awards scholar.

Ghanaian actor Danso Sakyi, known for his role as Chiiief or King George in the popular YOLO series, has taken on a new role as the Research Communications Lead at the Neonatal Medicine Research Group at Imperial College London.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new position, Sakyi shared on LinkedIn:

"I am super excited to start a new role as the Research Communications Lead of the dynamic Neonatal Medicine Research Group at Imperial College London."

King George of YOLO fame makes it big in London Photo credit: Danso D.S. via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Prior to this appointment, Sakyi achieved academic success by graduating with distinction from the Business School for Creative Industries at the University for the Creative Arts.

He further solidified his academic credentials by earning a master's degree in Global Media Management by securing a Chevening Awards scholarship.

Sakyi's transition from the entertainment industry to a research communications role appears to reflect his commitment to academic and professional growth.

His move to Imperial College London positions him at the forefront of communication within the Neonatal Medicine Research Group. He appears ready to bring his diverse talents and capabilities to scientific research and communication.

Ghanaians congratulate YOLO's King George for his new feat

Social media users have been wishing him well in his new endeavour. Below are some of their comments.

Üm Jëøpãrdy said:

Km happy and sad...Happy because he is moving forward and sad because who will take on the role of George

Asare-Budu Emmanuel commented:

If yall knew this guy, you wont be surprised. Shark paaaa dat

Evangelist Nyavor Samuel-jnr indicated:

People dey make moves while some of us our hands dey our thighs inside.... mercy lord

Yolo star Fella Makafui steals the show in stunning white gown at friend's baby christening

In other news, Fella Makafui turned heads at her friend's baby christening with her white gown.

The Ghanaian actress, famous for starring in the YOLO TV series, looked fabulous in the long-sleeve corseted gown and a charming hairstyle at the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's look, stating that she wore the wrong dress to the naming ceremony.

Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang dazzle at YOLO Season 7 premiere

Meanwhile, Ghanaian movie stars Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang have captivated fans online with their appearances.

The duo looked exceptional in their outfits at the premiere of the seventh season of the Ghanaian teenage television series YOLO.

Social media users widely praised the presence and looks of these celebrated film personalities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh