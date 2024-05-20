The 15th edition of TV3's Talented Kidz reality show ended on May 18, 2024

Dance prodigy Biskit emerged as the ultimate winner after a captivating final contest at the National Theatre

The event saw a string of DWP Academy stars who came to celebrate the young dancer's new milestone

The final contest of this year's Talented Kidz reality show came off on May 18 at the National Theatre.

The judges, including Jackie Appiah, announced DWP Academy youngster Biskit as this year's ultimate winner.

The young dancer joins an enviable list of winners, including the sensational Abigail Dromo Adjiri and DJ Switch.

Biskit and DWP Academy members.

DWP Academy stars hail Biskit

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian dancers Richel and Lisa Quama were spotted at the National Theatre rooting for one of their own from the DWP Academy.

Biskit's journey to becoming the Talented Kidz Season 15 winner thrived on the hard work and consistent efforts of DWP Academy stars Endurance Grand and Real Cesh.

The DWP stars shared their admiration for the new winner and hailed Endurance Grand, who is currently in Berlin for her first international dance assignment.

Netizens react to Biskit's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared in Biskit's glory.

musukoi2 said:

Biscuit choose the right academy. Now who is the Queen of dance and who is the king when it comes to creativity let me know in the comments below❤️

ohemaaesther2020 wrote:

Wow my son have to join DWP oooo because there’s more blessings from there wow wow

misslyds pro

Someone was about to carry Lisa away @nokoslim

ajs_glow_hub added:

This Lisa girl erh her genuine love for endurance is madddd

queenswill_onete said:

I've never seen a well deserved win than this, very consistent performer congratulations Biskit

Biskit chooses Endurance Grand over Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Biskit opened up about her relationship with dancers Afronita and Endurance Grand.

In a recent interview, the prodigy addressed the trending debate about which of the two dancers has had the most impact on her journey so far.

She named Endurance Grand and Real Cesh from the DWP Academy as her trainers and went on to recount how the female dance superstars helped her trajectory in the dance world.

