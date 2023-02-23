A Ghanaian parent is displeased about the school his child was given under the computerized school placement system

The man in an interview said her child got an aggregate of 15, so he does not understand why she would be denied her first or even second-choice school

He cited an example of another child who was given Ghana National College even though she had an aggregate of 16

A Ghanaian parent is unhappy with the Senior High School his child has been given and wants something done about it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @onua951fm, the visibly displeased-looking man who visited the GNAT hall in Accra which has been made a school placement centre, said he was hopeful his daughter was going to be placed in her first or second choice school.

He confessed that it was not his expectation for his child to be given the fourth-choice school after clocking aggregate 15 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE).

“My child chose Achimota School as her first choice and Ghana National as her second choice, we were expecting that even if she doesn't get the first choice she should get her second because her colleague in class who had aggregate 16 has been placed at Ghana National yet she who had 15 has been given Accra Wesley Girls which is even her fourth choice and a day school. When she was filling out her form she never selected a day school”, he said.

The unhappy father further added:

“They have told me that Achimota School and Ghana National College are full and have asked me if it will be okay for her to go to St John's”

Man unhappy over child's results

