A young Ghanaian girl has been granted admission to Wesley Girls after she was initially denied admission

Kofi Asare who made this disclosure thanked everyone for showing keen interest when he first raised the issue

Netizens who reacted to the good news expressed satisfaction with the new development

A young Ghanaian girl who passed her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with distinction can smile again after being admitted to the prestigious Wesley Girls' High School.

The Executive Director of Education Watch, Kofi Asare, pushing for the intelligent student to be given her first choice in an update on his Facebook page, said the issue had been resolved.

Girl gets admission to Wesley Girl's High School after initially snub Photo credit: @Wesley Girls High School/Facebook @Anna Frank/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He thanked the relevant authorities for their intervention in the matter.

"Thank you all for the support. The lady has finally gotten the Wesley Girls. The thing miraculously changed this dawn. I know those who did it do not want me to know them, so i don’t pressure them with another request…but I am grateful to them for serving justice to her. God bless them. Infact, now, i will pick my GES/MoE calls" he said.

Ghanaians react to the new development in Wesley Girls' SHS

Netizens who reacted to the post commended him for putting for speaking up for the young girl.

Gilbert Aggrey-Fynn:

I know someone who attended Wesley Girls and got 3 Fs, I can even tag her and she would confirm but it's not necessary... It's not about the school it's all about you the individual!

Livingstone Agyeman:

"Miraculously changed." It is easy to infer that someone tampered with the system from the backend for this to have happened.How many learners may have been supercharged because they do not have a KOFI ASARE to amplify their plight?

Emmanuel Bagyo:

You are doing a great service to mother Ghana and to humanity. God bless you.

Daniel Awuni:

If they won’t mind, I will like to be of assistance to her on Monday and also through her stay in school so if the parent can get in touch with me.

Ernest Adjenim Boateng:

This private school propaganda de3 I ll never believe…unless u post her first placement n enrollment forms..so we all can see her first placement, her raw score, e school she first had n her own choices…until then I can’t think

JHS graduate denied admission to Wesley Girls High School

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young girl was devastated after being denied admission into her dream Senior High School.

Kofi Asare, in a Facebook post, said the JHS graduate chose Wesley Girls Senior High School and had nine ones yet was still denied admission.

"She had all these but still couldn’t secure admission to Wesley Girls. The girl cry saaa..her mom brought her to my office to convince her but I failed"

Source: YEN.com.gh