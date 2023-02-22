A mother has made a video of how she removed her daughter's room door as a way to discipline the child

The woman revealed that taking off her room door was a better option than seizing the teenager's phone

Mixed reactions met the mother's disciplinary method as some said that she went too far to punish the child

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mother, @jiggy_papii, who was tired of correcting her teenage daughter, said there is a better way to deal with her than taking a phone.

In a clip that has gone viral on TikTok, the mother brought out her toolbox and unscrewed the girl's door from her room.

The mum removed the daughter's door. Photo source: @jiggy_papii

Source: UGC

Why woman removed her daughter's room door

After unscrewing it, she took the door to another place entirely. She took this action to reduce the girl's privacy so she could see what she was up to every time without knocking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Towards the end of the video, the woman said to have a door is a privilege the daughter should learn to appreciate.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 17,000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Kodjo Kevin said:

"That’s why they put you in the retirement house."

Esha said:

"I took my son door and he called the police on me they had a good laugh and told him straighten up."

user3653868021982 said:

"Don't take the phone, take the charger...AND the door."

JessKa said:

"Ppl acting like you ain’t feed her for a month. It’s just a door. Lol."

user4602972606431 said:

"I took my sons door, but he had to help me get it off because I was too short….and I made him carry it into the garage."

SoClara said:

"I approve this message it was definitely the lil dance at the end for me I would’ve did that in front of her."

user238034403223 said:

"Love a momma who just got off work, doing a form of discipline that works for her household, and still managing to smile!!! Awesome job momma!"

Daughter angry that mum was pregnant

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 13-year-old daughter did not receive the news that her mother was pregnant with a fifth child well. She poured out her mind in a trending video.

The teenager, with tears in her eyes, told her mother that she was just too old to be getting pregnant and that her dad should not be getting people pregnant at his age.

Her seriousness in the short video gathered massive reactions online, as some people said she was probably detesting that she would be babysitting soon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng