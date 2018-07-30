Methodist University College Ghana fees, courses and admission requirements

Methodist University College is one of the dream higher learning institutions for most Ghanaian students. This is because the Methodist University College Ghana fees are affordable and well within reach for most students. It is among the many institutions of higher learning established in Ghana to facilitate quality education for all students.

Methodist University College Ghana is a private university in Ghana affiliated with the Methodist Church Ghana. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt, @mug_ghana (modified by author)

Methodist University College Ghana was established in 2000 and has now expanded to three other campuses. The main campus is located in Accra, Ghana. It is owned by the Christian Methodist Church of Ghana. The institution is registered and recognized by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana.

Methodist University College Ghana fees and courses

Methodist University College Ghana offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields at affordable rates.

The university aims to provide quality education within the context of the Methodist tradition, emphasizing academic excellence, moral uprightness, and service to society. It has three campuses:

Methodist University Dansoman campus - Main

Methodist University Wenchi campus

Methodist University Tema campus

Methodist University fees

Methodist University is one of the most fair private institutions in Ghana. Considering the fact that the institution is owned by the Methodist church of Ghana, most of the programs are charged fairly and affordable to most people. Methodist University tuition per semester is paid under the following criteria.

New students to the university are expected to pay all the semester fees before they are fully registered.

For continuing students, tuition fees should be paid in instalments of at least 60% of their semester fees before the end of the fourth week and at least 80% before the end of the eighth week.

Before beginning the end-of-semester examination, all students must have cleared 100% of the fees.

Note: You can access your Methodist University College Ghana fees by logging in to the MUG student fee portal.

Methodist University courses

Methodist University offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs. It has three faculties, namely:

Faculty of Business Administration

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Faculty of Sciences

Methodist University College Ghana was established in October 2000. Photo: Maskot

Methodist University undergraduate programmes

The university offers various undergraduate programmes in the following areas of specialization.

Accounting

Human Resource Management

Communication Studies

Information Technology

Economics

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Agriculture

Banking & Finance

Management Studies

Marketing

Psychology

Nursing

Social Work

Public Health Nursing

Methodist University College Ghana graduate programmes

Below are the available graduate programmes offered by the university.

MBA in Accounting

MBA in Human Resource Management

Master of Public Policy and Governance

MBA in Marketing

MBA in Finance

Master of Science in Accounting and Finance

M.ED Educational Leadership and Innovation

M.ED Educational Management and Practice

MPhil Educational Leadership and School Improvement

Doctor Of Philosophy (PhD.) in Education

M.A Educational Administration and Supervision

M.A Educational Assessment and Evaluation

MPhil Educational Administration

M.A Educational Leadership and School Improvement

MPhil Educational Assessment and Evaluation

M.A. Entrepreneurship

MPhil Entrepreneurship and Corporate Strategy

M.A. in Small Business Management

M.A. Entrepreneurship and Corporate Strategy

M.A. Guidance And Counselling

MPhil Guidance And Counselling

Methodist University College Ghana admission requirements

Methodist University is a very competitive higher learning institution in Ghana. Even though the university is a private institution, it is not limited to having strict criteria for selecting students for admission. Here are some of the basic things considered for MUG admission.

PhD programmes

To apply for a Ph.D. in Education, candidates need:

A Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) or research master’s degree from an accredited institution.

M.A./M.Ed. applicants without research experience must have a GPA of 3.0 and at least a grade of B in a research methods course.

Research Proposal (limited to 1000 words)

Transcript of master's degree

Master's degree certificate

Bachelor's degree certificate

Personal statement

Three academic references, with at least one from a senior lecturer in the applicant's master's program.

Methodist University College Ghana aims to promote and develop academic excellence. Photo: Paul Bradbury

For master’s programs

Applicants need a good first degree. Specific requirements for Faculty of Education programs:

A first degree with at least a Second Class Lower Division from an approved tertiary institution.

Alternatively, a first degree with a Third Class Division or a Pass from an approved tertiary institution, along with a minimum of 2 years of additional work experience.

Undergraduate course requirements

Students who are interested in pursuing a degree course and hold either SSSCE or WASSCE certificates need the following to qualify:

Have a credit in A-D from the main subjects. These main subjects include: English, integrated science, mathematics and social studies.

For SSSCE students, the candidate must have a credit in at least 3 of the elective subjects.

Attain credit passes between A1 to C6 in at least three main subjects. Mathematics, English, Social Studies and integrated studies are the core subject checked.

For WASSCE students, they must have credit passes between C1 and C6 in at least three elective subjects.

The student aggregate mark for SSSCE students must not be more than 24, while for WASSCE students, scores should not be more than 36.

G.C.E. ordinary and advanced level certificate

Requirements to join Methodist University for this category include the following:

Have at least five passes from the W.E.A.C level school certificate. More preferred subjects here include English, mathematics, and sciences.

Attain at least three passes from the G.C.E, A category. Out of these, at least one should be a D.

Having a pass or more in general paper will be an added advantage.

Must also have at least two passes in A level at grade C.

Methodist University student portal

Students can use the Methodist University portals for various purposes, as highlighted below.

Access the E-learning options

Processing admissions by the administration

Finding and updating student profiles

Checking school fees details and the appropriate payment

Registering for semester courses

Follow the steps below to access the Methodist University student portal.

Methodist University student information portal. Photo: osissip.osis.online

Visit the official Methodist University College Ghana website. Click on "Student" and then "Student Information Portal". Log in using your student email and password.

Note: The login process is for continuing students who have already been admitted to the learning institution.

Is Methodist University public or private?

Methodist University Ghana stands as a private tertiary institution. It welcomes students of all races, colours, nationalities, and ethnic backgrounds to partake in the full spectrum of programs, activities, rights, and privileges offered by the institution.

Where is Methodist University located?

Methodist University College Ghana main campus is located at 15 Dansoman Rd, Accra, Ghana.

Are there Methodist University distance courses?

Methodist University College Ghana offers distance learning programs. Their webpage gives insights into the distance learning experience at Methodist University College Ghana, including time management and motivation tips.

Is Methodist University a good school?

Methodist University College Ghana is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. It's respected within Ghana for its quality programs and emphasis on ethical values.

What is the tuition at Methodist University?

MUG student fee portal. Photo: sfp.mug.edu.gh

You can access the tuition fee by logging in to the MUG student fee portal.

Visit the official website and click on "Student". Then click on "Student Fee Portal". Log in with your student ID number and your password.

When is the Methodist University admission deadline?

The admission deadline for Methodist University College Ghana has not been announced as of now. However, the university is currently open for applications for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Those interested in applying, you can purchase your e-voucher using the USSD code *887*9# on all mobile telecommunication networks.

Category E-vochure price Undergraduate Ghanaian GHC150 Undergraduate foreigner GHC300 Postgraduate Ghanaian GHC200 Postgraduate foreigner GHC300

Methodist University College Ghana fees for all programs are relatively low and affordable for all who wish to undertake studies at this institution. The university aims to provide quality education and to nurture students not only academically but also spiritually and morally.

