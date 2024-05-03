A snippet of Afronita and Abigail's performance at the Britain's Got Talent has emerged

The viral dancer shared the proud moment on Instagram whetting the appetite of fans for the full performance

The video has gained the attention of Ghanaians who continue to root for the viral dancer

Ghanaian viral dancer, Afronita and her protégé Abigail Dromo caused a frenzy online as news of their Britain's Got Talent performance broke.

A few weeks after the dance duo's travel to the UK, a new video of their performance on the Britain's Got Talent stage has emerged.

The snippet attracted over a thousand comments in less than an hour as fans look forward to the full show.

Afronita and Abigail captivate Britain's Got Talent judges

Afronita and Abigail decided to reignite the craze for Azonto, one of Ghana's most popular pop-cultural moments especially in the UK during their performance at the Britain's Got Talent.

The duo danced to Fuse ODG's Azonto song which attracted top British personalities including former prime minister David Cameron.

It's not surprising that, the Ghanaian dance duo's conformance captivated the show's audience and judges forcing the audience to its feat as they reminisced the golden days of Azonto.

Ghanaians react to Afronita and Abigail's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they talked about Afronita and Abigail's performance.

i.am.blxck sai:

You’ve made me love this song again. @fuseodg you’re a LEGEND

_.eddieh wrote:

What did I just watch???!!!!!goosebumps

_madelineboateng exclaimed:

And the song was a GHANAIAN SONGGGGGGGG!!!!!! YESSSSSS

cookieteegh noted:

Such a litty weekend for Ghanaaaaaa

anabeldance49 added:

More grace I tap from ur blessings

Afronita launches her new academy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Afronita acting on her passion to work with kids has launched a new dance school specifically for children between the ages of three and 12.

At the launch ceremony, the viral dancer revealed that the kids will be learning how to dance at the academy every Sunday, and she urged people to take note of their confidence level at dancing after a month.

