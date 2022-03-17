Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a muscular man dancing to the popular song ODG by Eltee Skhillz

The muscular man in blue shorts and singlet left people stunned with his feminine-like dance moves

Some social media users marveled at the manner he which he used his body in vibing to the song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A muscular man has got social media users talking with his dance video for a song by Eltee Skhillz titled ODG.

The man showcased his dancing skill in the company of two black friends in a hilarious manner.

The man danced like a lady Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @cousinskether

Source: Instagram

Wearing a fierce look throughout his performance, the dancer in singlets and blue shorts started off by shaking his body erratically.

He then switched to doing side twerk like a lady in an energetic manner. The muscular man rounded off his performance by shaking his body while backing the camera.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the clip he shared on Instagram, two men also showcased their dance skills with weird moves.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@threads_by_pop said:

"I’m sure they’re mimicking those kids.

"Una bones don strong y’all res."

@agwai_paulinious said:

"This guy just dey disturb Instagram with him big body if e buy burger him go dance ,if e buy ice cream him go dance."

@maicon_jordan11 said:

"Nah this bro dey chop donut for restaurant that day! Come dey dance like Jackie Chan."

@ayuk_grace_ said:

"I first thought it was lord lamba n he has photoshop the skin but it’s not him and the body is real."

@rinchi_mufasa said:

"Forget say this man big, mumu still dey show for him body, he just be like the huge version of oga sabinus for my eye."

Shy little schoolboy shows off lady-like dance moves before students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a shy little schoolboy had wowed students as he danced like a lady.

In a short clip shared by Bravo Shoes on Facebook, the little dancer covered his face with his palms as he started off slowly.

Utilising the small space at the centre created by older students who encompassed him, Bright showed lovely legwork.

He then slowly added feminine-like waist moves to the legwork and would occasionally cover his face while his performance lasted. The students and teachers couldn't help but watch the dancehall king in awe.

Source: YEN.com.gh