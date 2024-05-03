Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui was on the verge of tears when she was made to watch an old video of her and rapper and husband Medikal dancing to his sond Kayayo

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui got emotional after watching an old video of she and her husband and rapper Medikal dancing to his hit song, Kayayo.

During an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime TV, an old video of Fella Makafui and Medikal dancing hard to the latter's 2019 hit song Kayayo was played.

After the video was played, the host of the show Roselyn Felli, talked about Fella Makafui having a beautiful home.

She then asked the star actress what she made of the video and she noted that she was aware that many people watched the interview and she wanted them to take one thing out of it.

"What I want everyone to know is, my hardwork, and the amazing effort my cast have put in this project, I don't want to jeopardise the effort that has been put into this project," she said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Fella had declined to answer questions pertianing to her marriage with Medikal. She recently clashed with media personality Abeiku Santana who probed into her marital status to the rapper.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui getting emotional after watching an old video of her and Medikal dancing to his hit song Kayayo.

Reactions to the video of Fella Makafui watching an old video of her and Medikal during an interview

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians after watching the snippet from the interview:

jocyqueen said:

You people can lie, emotional ben ! She was so focused on the reasons she was there

spendy_blinks said:

She veered off the question but that is a must way

nanasamgh said:

Very smart answer! She stayed focus on the main purpose of her visit....to promote her movie! Respect!

dj_abena said:

They are such a beautiful couple i really hope that they will work it out and come back together ❤️

f.elorm said:

Masa everybody get ex but you still move … things happen but never the less she would still be greater than her before if only keep mute as she doing she would conquer

i.am.richie said:

OH YOU KNOW THAT’s NOT TRUE. SHE WAS FOCUSED ON THE REASON SHE CAME FOR THE INTERVIEW AND NOT A VIDEO.. People can watch the entire video to see her actual response on this video.

ohemaa_akosua_esther said:

Why are they worrying her la

