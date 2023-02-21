A mother who works as a soldier in America made her kids cry in school when she gave them a surprise visit

After some time spent on a mission, the woman returned with gifts for them, and the kids hugged her with tears

Many people who watched the mother-children reunion video said that the clip made them emotional

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mother, @sophiaiyegha, in the US Army has shared a very emotional video of how she surprised her kids after she returned from deployment.

Without telling her kids she was back, the mother visited the children's school and walked into their class in her uniform.

Some people said that they almost cried watch the emotional reunion. Photo source: @sophiaiyegha

Source: UGC

US soldier and kids reunite

The first kid who saw her left his table and ran to hug the mother tightly. The TikTok video showed the daughter getting so emotional and crying a little.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The way the kids showed that they had missed their mother made the soldier teary. They all cried together.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4000 comments with more than 110,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Remi said:

"Everyday I cry on this app."

Lamarmatthew04 said:

"I'm crying with the kids. Thank you for your service."

Aiicha said:

"Some people don’t understand how hard deployment is!! Thank you for your service!"

BlkPearl78 said:

"This made me cry. Welcome."

user7095774153714 said:

"These get the tears flowing every time. Thank you for your service and sacrifices."

Beautifullly Blessed said:

"My eyes are sweating!! Welcome home!"

Overdarest_ said:

"The tears came down when the daughter ran up."

Laddi Kay said:

"Soon as I seen lil man running up my eyes got teary."

Nigerian in US Army surprises wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Damilare Oyemomi, serving in the US Army, surprised his wife, Elizabeth, at the hospital after he was deployed for 11 months.

At the expiration of his 11-month deployment, the man told his wife he would not be back until after another six months.

To surprise her at work in a video shared by Adeola Fayehun, the man secretly went to her hospital in his military uniform and stayed on one of the beds like a patient.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng