Ghanaian rapper, Medikal is a few hours from mounting the O2 Indigo stage in London

New reports from London indicate that the rapper has sold out the 2800-capacity venue

Ahead of the showdown, the venue has been lit up to mark Medikal's milestone

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known as Medikal, is all set to play his debut London concert at the 2800-capacity enviable O2 Indigo venue on May 3.

Various musicians from Ghana, including Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, have joined the rapper in London to share the stage with him.

Ahead of the concert, which begins at 6 am, the venue has lit up to exude Medikal's glory as the newest Ghanaian musician to fill the O2 Indigo Arena.

Medikal in London Photo source: Instagam/AmgMedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal flexes in London

According to Medikal who spoke to YEN.com.gh about his debut concert, the whole show is a dream come true.

Over the past three months, the musician has been in and out of the UK, ramping up preparations for his first night at the 02 Indigo venue.

Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh depict the static mood in London as Medikal flexes in front of the venue with the inscription "Medikal sold out."

Talking to to entertainment analyst, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh in an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, he said

I had the belief he could do it, and seeing the support of the media and the fans even made it look more likely. For the impact, it is massive, especially for Medikal, who took a risk to perform at the venue. It also gives hope to other musicians from Ghana to try and get to perform at that venue

Medikal's fan buys GH¢15k worth of tickets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fashion model and podcaster Joseph Owusu Fordjour had disclosed in a video why he spent GH¢15k on tickets for rapper Medikal's concert at the Indigo at The O2.

The socialite gave the tickets away to Ghanaian fans in London in his bid to support the rapper's dream of filling the o2 Indigo venue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh