A Ghanaian man has opened up on the situation of a young girl who has been denied admission into Wesley Girl's Senior High School

In a post on Facebook, the JHS graduate had nine ones but was denied admission into the school she craved for

Netizens who reacted to the post shared diverse opinions on the issue, with some urging her to go with whichever school she was given

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man has expressed frustration at the computerized school placement system and the brouhaha that has arisen following the release of the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) results.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Kofi Asare revealed how a young girl has been devastated after she was denied admission into her dream Senior High School.

JHS unhappy after being denied admission into Wesley Girls Photo credit@FG Trade/GettyImages @Wesley Girls School/Facebook

Source: UGC

He said the JHS graduate chose Wesley Girls Senior High School and had nine ones yet was still denied admission.

"She had all these but still couldn’t secure admission to Wesley Girls. The girl cry saaa..her mom brought her to my office to convince her but I failed"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mr Asare, who believes the computerized school placement system puts students who completed private basic schools at a disadvantage, is advocating for raw scores to be used as a major factor in deciding who goes to what school.

He also wants the Senior High Schools to publish their cut-off points in order to address some of these challenges.

"Her heart and soul is in a particular school, and she has ‘killed herself’ but still…..she could have gotten same school with even 08-10 if she attended a public JHS.

Private schools abr3!. This is one of the reasons why i think we must choose our schools after BECE raw scores and aggregate results have been released; Then, publish the cut offs for every school prior to selection.

Ghanaians react to the post of the girl crying

Netizens who reacted to the post agreed with his suggestion whereas others urged the brilliant girl to accept whatever school she was posted to.

Law Abiding Citizen:

Waiting dey Wesley Girls? Apuuuuu ! Eno bi the same people them badly manage this country for the past decades even after graduating from UG,KNUST, UCC etc

Joshua Owusu Yeboah:

I have some students from public school who had 8 and 9, yet they were not admitted to that school, so it isn't private school alone.

Jay Panthers:

You will see grade 15, 20 and 30 getting admission ahead of her. Sad

Max-Well Attafuah"

My big boss,8-10 grade from public schools not easy ooh...

Parents fume as his son is denied admission

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian parent is unhappy over the results of his child in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and believes it might be the handiwork of some bad people.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @onua951fm captured a displeased middle-aged man lamenting about the results his son clocked in the exams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh