A gifted student in Ghana who was admitted into St Rose's Senior High School is struggling to pay for necessary school supplies

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea claimed to have sent the girl GH¢1,000 from donors

Many users responded to Nana Tea's Facebook post by offering assistance or mentioning that they had already donated

A brilliant girl who received admission into St Rose's Senior High School in Ghana is struggling to afford essential educational resources due to financial constraints.

The youngster, who scored seven ones in the 2022 BECE, has been home since she enrolled in senior high school.

Nana Tea gives girl GH¢1,000

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea claimed he sent the girl GH¢1,000 from donations.

''Madam Maame Aba Sika just sent me GH¢500 to help any needy person. So already, I have one brilliant but needy girl who just completed JHS with seven ones and had an admission to St Roses senior high.

''As I'm typing this, she's still home and couldn't report to school last Monday because they couldn't buy anything on the prospectus. The mom says she's a single mother and a petty trader with four kids,'' he said.

The social media influencer added that ''someone also sent GH¢500 for fuel, but I'm also giving it to this brilliant girl, even though we can't purchase everything on the list with it''.

Nana Tea appealed to shop owners with toiletries and the rest to reach out and help the girl.

Netizens took to the comments section of Nana Tea's Facebook post to either offer help or disclosed that they donated.

Ayisha Eduku said:

The reopening has been shifted, so she is not late. But I pray she gets all the needed help. Please, Nänä, Teä, how will she be sustained in school after this?

Hajia Sadia commented:

Why am I crying reading through the comments? Allah bless you all abundantly.

Des Nuttal Nartey reacted:

I don't think her name must be hidden; people will need that to help her now and in the future. Someone may visit the school and will want to see her too! In all, God bless you.

Ekuwa Vanderpuije posted:

Nana, may God bless you and your household and those helping put a smile on the girl's face.

Cee Coni reacted:

May God richly bless everyone for helping to put a smile on others.

Edward Xavier said:

I know we don't know each other, but if you're reading this, may God bless you, support you, prosper the works of your hand, and keep you strong and healthy.

Ivylove Frimpomaah Amponsah reacted:

Nana wants to send 50cedis for the exercise books, momo number, please. God bless you for all that you are doing. Your generation will live to inherit your blessings from all these you are doing. Amen.

