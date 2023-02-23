Ghana's top YouTuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, better known as Wode Maya, has lost his channel to a group of suspected hackers.

Checks conducted by YEN.com.gh reveal that Maya's channel was changed to 'Microstrategy' with all his videos completely deleted.

Although he is yet to make any official statement, it is believed that the vlogger who is also a digital media influencer and aeronautical engineer, is working hard behind the scenes to have his channel restored.

Wode Maya's YouTube channel after getting hacked

Source: Youtube

Headless YouTuber, who also noticed the development, made a video about it, which is gathering thousands of views in a few short hours.

Wode Maya, at the time of the attack got 1.26 million subscribers and was still steadily growing.

The hope of his numerous fans is for the talented and iconic Ghanaian content creator's space to be restored with all of its content as soon as possible.

RGM Wonder Boay said:

Same thing happened to me somewhere 2021 on a day I released a song. They privatized all my videos and started live streaming on my account. I had to change all my informations (Password and Username) it happened continuously for about a week before I successfully got it back . I’m sure he’s going going to get it back cuz his videos are not deleted, they are made private.

Kwesi Amponsah mentioned:

Persons like Wode Maya should not panic at all sine his work is highly accredited and recognised by government authorities and even African Americans . YouTube will re-fix this easily for him.

Godess indicated:

He have to be very careful with his people and also logins to certain website these are the only way to get his account hacked. May God protect us all. This will soon bounce back by the help of youtube moderators. We love you Maya❤

Watch the video below:

Wode Maya was first Ghanaian YouTuber to hit 1 million subscribers

Wode Maya, a YouTube content maker from Ghana, has finally reached a million followers, and he is now trending online.

The young artist had hoped to accomplish that goal by the year's end, but it looks Santa arrived earlier.

Maya posted a screenshot of his YouTube home page showing his subscriber count on his official Twitter timeline.

