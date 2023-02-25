A Ghanian lady living in the United States has caused a stir online after she revealed her plans to start a love relationship

The lady in a video on TikTok said she wanted a man living in Ghana, adding that she was ready to sponsor that person to join her

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the lady’s comments, with some men expressing interest

A young Ghanaian lady living in the USA has urged bachelors in Ghana to contact her if they are serious about entering an amorous relationship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @officialcleanheart52 said she was serious about starting a relationship but wanted a man living in Ghana.

Ghanaian lady in US says she wants to marry bachelor in Ghana Photo credit: @officialcleanheart52/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The pretty lady added that she would help that lucky man move permanently to the USA but expected him to be purposeful in life and loving as well.

She asked suitors to reach out to her on social media, so they could interact.

The video, which was captioned “Serious searching for Husband...” has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens.

Ghanaians react to the video

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 1000 comments.

The majority of the men who reacted to the video expressed delight in taking her up on the offer.

mistymolla31mail.com:

Hi dear, I won't talk to you because I'm now at Germany

Lady fair:

Just look at how the men are rushing for a woman to come and marry them

pk:

wow that's very serious my lady God will bring him to u okay I am a Ghanaian but I have a son

Source: YEN.com.gh