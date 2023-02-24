African-American Woman Shares How Her Ghanaian Landlady Duped Her Of $5000 When Searching For A Place To Rent
- A TikTok channel shared the sad story of how an African-American lady got duped by her Ghanaian landlady while searching for a place to rent in the country
- She explained in the video that the landlady hiked the property's price when she heard her American accent
- Several netizens felt sorry for the woman and took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts
A TikTok channel with the handle @diasporadiary shared a video of how an African-American woman talked about her Ghanaian landlady duping her of hard-earned money while she was looking for a place to rent in Ghana.
She explained that the landlady hiked the rent price of the apartment when she noticed that the woman had a foreign accent. When the foreigner demanded an explanation about why the property was expensive, the landlady said it was because December was a peak season for property seekers, even though they were in October.
Watch the video below.
Netizens react to the African-American woman's video
Several netizens felt sorry for the woman and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.
LizzyCt said:
This is what I have been saying. If you are going to Ghana or Africa, please do your research first before going; otherwise, they will rip you off
rucandel commented:
Get a friend or some local intermediary who'll speak on your behalf because once they find out you are not local, it's billing season on you
nanankansah633 remarked:
We suggest you get a trusted Ghanaian to coordinate your accommodation. Why should it always be Accra? Tema is only twenty minutes away from Accra.
Tūriamumbi added:
This is why African-Americans need to make African friends before moving there to have an idea of what to expect
Source: YEN.com.gh