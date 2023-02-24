A TikTok channel shared the sad story of how an African-American lady got duped by her Ghanaian landlady while searching for a place to rent in the country

She explained in the video that the landlady hiked the property's price when she heard her American accent

Several netizens felt sorry for the woman and took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts

A TikTok channel with the handle @diasporadiary shared a video of how an African-American woman talked about her Ghanaian landlady duping her of hard-earned money while she was looking for a place to rent in Ghana.

She explained that the landlady hiked the rent price of the apartment when she noticed that the woman had a foreign accent. When the foreigner demanded an explanation about why the property was expensive, the landlady said it was because December was a peak season for property seekers, even though they were in October.

Netizens react to the African-American woman's video

Several netizens felt sorry for the woman and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

LizzyCt said:

This is what I have been saying. If you are going to Ghana or Africa, please do your research first before going; otherwise, they will rip you off

rucandel commented:

Get a friend or some local intermediary who'll speak on your behalf because once they find out you are not local, it's billing season on you

nanankansah633 remarked:

We suggest you get a trusted Ghanaian to coordinate your accommodation. Why should it always be Accra? Tema is only twenty minutes away from Accra.

Tūriamumbi added:

This is why African-Americans need to make African friends before moving there to have an idea of what to expect

