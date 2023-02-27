A Ghanaian PhD student, Shadrack Frimpong, is set to speak on a panel with former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGIU)

The founder and CEO of Cocoa360 will speak on Protecting the Rights of Girls and Women During Conflict and Uncertainty in the US on March 4

Frimpong is a University of Pennsylvania alumnus and 2015 Presidents Engagement Prize winner

The University of Cambridge doctoral student will participate in the CGIU session in Nashville, Tennessee, US.

How Frimpong became involved in global initiative

Speaking about how he became involved and what he will discuss at the event, Frimpong said the CGIU is the Clinton foundation's initiative to unite students to develop innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.

''I first got involved with CGI U in 2012 as an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania and attended the event every year. The yearly gathering of students worldwide allows them to share knowledge with seasoned leaders like former president Bill Clinton, Secretary Hillary Clinton, and Dr Chelsea Clinton.

''It inspired me to create Cocoa360, a renowned global health non-profit that provides thousands of cocoa farming families in rural Ghana with access to healthcare and education,'' he told the Jesus.cam.ac.uk.

Frimpong to speak on rights of girls and women

Frimpong disclosed that he will speak on Protecting the Rights of Girls and Women During Conflict and Uncertainty.

''This is primarily because of my work with the Cocoa360 team to give rural Ghanaian women and girls access to healthcare and education. My experiences growing up in a rural town where I encountered the same problems Cocoa360 is tackling, along with the years I have spent studying and researching Cocoa360's inventions, provide me with unique insights that will enhance our discussion,'' he said.

Frimpong said he is humbled to interact with senior politicians such as former secretary Hillary Clinton.

''It's a testament to the incredible work the Cocoa360 team and our partner individuals, corporates, and communities have done and continue to do,'' he said.

Son of charcoal seller awarded Gates Cambridge Scholarship for PhD

