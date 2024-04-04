A Ghanaian lady got folks laughing on social media when she was spotted ridding a skinny horse in a funny video

The excited lady was all joy as she gallantly rode the horse, aided by some men who stood alongside, holding the horse by the reigns

The video had many netizens laughing as they expressed concern for the horse and feared the lady might be too heavy for it

A video of a thick and curvaceous Ghanaian lady riding a skinny horse has gone viral on social media. The video, which has been trending, captured the lady’s excitement as she gallantly rode the horse.

Curvy lady on horse. Photo Source: ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

The lady was all smiles as she enjoyed the ride and even did a sign, slashing her neck with her thumb, signalling that she was killing it. She was assisted by a group of men who stood by her side, holding the horse by the reins to ensure her safety.

The sight of the curvy lady on the skinny horse also sparked laughter among Ghanaians. Many expressed their amusement at the unusual sight, with some jokingly expressing concern for the horse. They said they feared that the lady might be too heavy for the skinny horse to carry.

The video has since garnered thousands of views, likes, and shares, with many praising the lady’s confidence and the horse’s resilience.

Lady riding horse stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

don_papa_stif said:

Aww see the way the horse dey breath aww

fareed commented:

That horse is crying for its life

Maeve said:

Justice for the horse he’s screaming help me

sonofpeace71 said:

Obolo if you fall ,you will know that they aren’t dead

Man meets his curvy lover from the US

In another story, in a video that went viral, a Ghanaian man welcomed his curvy lover at the Kotoka International Airport after she arrived from overseas to see him.

In the video, the young man, upon spotting the lady at the Terminal 3 arrival section, ran and hugged her tightly.

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many people admired the lovely couple and wished them well.

Source: YEN.com.gh