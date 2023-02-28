A brilliant Ghanaian gentleman called Shadrack Osei Frimpong is set to become a medical doctor trained at Yale Medical School

The gentleman grew up from a humble background in Ghana, where his mother sells charcoal as a source of living

Shadrack's journey was not a smooth one, as he previously got rejected from multiple medical schools 15 different times

Shadrack Osei Frimpong, a brilliant Ghanaian young man, is making his entire generational line proud with his breathtaking achievements.

Narrating his story from grass to grace on his LinkedIn handle, Shadrack revealed that he grew up in a humble background where his mother sells charcoal for a living.

Now, after fighting with determination over several years, the young man is on his way to becoming a medical doctor at the renowned Yale Medical School.

Some challenges Shadrack Osei Frimpong went through

According to Shadrack, the journey was not a smooth one. He recounts how he was rejected multiple times and got words of discouragement but still forged ahead.

"Getting here wasn’t this easy. Five years ago, I applied to 15 medical schools and was rejected by everyone. I lost friends and some people I thought were 'close folks' then. Some folks even said, 'maybe it's not the will of the Lord for you.' But I didn’t give up," he recalls.

After that, he decided to take a break from his applications and focused on developing other aspects of his life before bouncing back. Within that 'break time', Shadrack recalls achieving other stupendous feats.

"So, I proceeded to get two masters from Penn and Yale, graduating with top prizes, win the prestigious Gates-Cambridge to do a PhD at Cambridge, publish 12+ manuscripts in 2 years and be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from a top 25 U.K university," he said.

