Kobby Kyei has taken to social media to announce that his call for support for a community deprived of potable water has paid off

In an update on the issue, Kobby Kyei said an NGO reached out and supported the community with a mechanized borehole

Netizens who reacted to the post commended him for mounting serious advocacy for the less privileged and needy in society

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Augustus Koranteng Kyei often known in the media circus as Kobby Kyei has earned plaudits online after he played an advocacy role towards ensuring that a deprived community gets access to potable water.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kobby Kyei in a tweet expressed delight that his decision to shed light on the plight of a community known as Nyamedam in the Central Region resulted in them getting access to good drinking water.

Community gets borehole after Kobby Kyei appeal for people to support them

Source: Twitter

He expressed profound gratitude to a non-profit organization, KJM Foundation, for taking up the matter and providing a mechanized borehole for the people.

"As a blogger, I knew that it was my responsibility to bring this story to light and raise awareness about the issue. I shared the story on my platforms, and I am thrilled to say that the post went viral. @kjmfoundationgh stepped offered to provide clean/safe drinking water."

Pictures from the commissioning of the water project captured residents of the community looking visibly excited following the act of benevolence done them.

Ghanaians commend him

Netizens praised Kobby Kyei for serving as a mouthpiece for many people in need.

At the time of writing the report, his post had gathered over 3000 likes.

@_Jay_Sterling:

This is what your fellow colleagues should be doing. We need more people like you

@BassawR:

Boss my community is also facing the Same issue in the shama district of the western region… this is due to the effect of the galamsey the river pra is unsafe for drinking so I hope you can use your platform to help u

@b_loganz:

Mayb you can consider being a philanthropist blogger and these politicians. Go around the country n bring up these issues being education or health facilities and I belive you will relevant than many politicians, it’s not going to be easy tho but it will surely pay off.

Community gets potable water

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Miawani, the rural community in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region that benefited from the gesture had its inhabitants filled with joy when the borehole was later opened.

In 2021 residents of Miawani, a rural community in the Suhum Municipality of Eastern Region bemoaned that local authorities had neglected and left them to consume unclean water from the only stream in the community called “Kwame Ntow”

