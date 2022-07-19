As I Grow, a non-profit organization led by a Ghanaian young man named Debrah Bekoe Isaac, has rescued a community from years of living without potable water.

Miawani, the rural community in the Suhum Municipality of Eastern Region that benefited from the gesture had its inhabitants filled with joy when the borehole was later opened.

As Ghanaweb reported in 2021, residents of Miawani, a rural community in the Suhum Municipality of Eastern Region, bemoaned that local authorities had neglected and left them to consume unclean water from the only stream in the community called “Kwame Ntow”.

Miawani in Eastern Region finally gets borehole

Source: UGC

"Through the various documentaries and advocacy work by As I Grow Ngo, KJM Foundation and MEDLEY ( Fadama) who are all based in Accra have responded to the call of the organisation to provide a borehole for the community," the leader of As I Grow told YEN.com.gh.

He acknowledged KJM FOUNDATION AND MEDLEY CHOIR for hearing the calls of the As I Grow community to help build the borehole.

Mr. Isaac Debrah Bekoe said the deprived communities face multifaceted problems such dilapidated school buildings, poor roads, lack of market for farm products and teenage pregnancy and called on other organisations, institutions, NGOs and government officials to emulate what the two groups have rendered to Miawani community.

