Ibrahim Mahama, a millionaire artist in Ghana, was the guest speaker at an event held at T.I. Ahmadiyya

The programme that was highly patronized took place at the Visual Arts Department of the school

The excitement on the faces of some of the students in photos shared from the programme seems to be a reflection of how inspired they were

Millionaire Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama visited the T.I. Ahmadiyya in the heart of the Ashanti Region as a guest speaker at an Art Exhibition and Symposium organized by the Department of Visual Arts.

On his Twitter handle, @ibrahim_mahama, the artist who shared photos from the event after inspiring the youngsters with his craft reported that the programme was highly patronized.

"Massive turnout at T.I Amass Kumasi yesterday by various schools in the Ashanti Region. Congratulations to Amass for being such a wonderful host. Thanks to all my colleagues from the University who supported the program," he posted.

Pictures and videos taken at the event on March 2, 2023, have won the hearts of many after they were shared on social media.

Below are some thoughts social media users shared after viewing the recorded

@NobleQuansah replying to @ibrahim_mahama said:

You’re a blessing to this generation

@dhanny_whest replying to @ibrahim_mahama indicated:

The way u dey fun ur body de3 asure say the boy dey cut u blade

@kboa2017 replying to @ibrahim_mahama commented:

I always remember your drawings of Kwame Nkrumah and others at Katanga in 2006. Now you see your type is drawing you and placing you at KNUST but on social media. God bless you.

See the post below:

