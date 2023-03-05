Shatta Michy's son Majesty has got his mother's fans reacting massively with a video he made

The adorable young man presented the Ga festival Homowo with his foreign accent and Ga

Netizens could not stop themselves from reacting, as many of them shared heartwarming thoughts in the comment section of the video

Majesty, who is known to be the son of Ghanaian musical duo Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale, has excited many of his mother's followers on Instagram with an adorable presentation.

In a video that his mother posted on her verified handle @michygh, Majesty mixed up his fluent foreign accent with Ga as he spoke about the traditional festival of Ga's, known as Homowo.

"Today, I will be telling you about the Ga culture," said the boy in English as he shone in his beautiful traditional outfit while holding the signature meal used for the Homowo festival.

He then switched to Ga and proceeded to raise eyebrows with his fluency.

The video heaped numerous reactions. At the time of this report, it got nearly 10,000 likes on Instagram. Below are some comments the fans shared.

nana_jemf said:

Kid sounded like Shatta when he went like "Hey heeyyy hey" at the beginning twisting his mouth.... Kudos to him tho..

lotty4real indicated:

Presentation would have been more perfect, if he had spoken Ga only. The outfit he’s wearing and that food in his hands speaks so much volume that would have been well represented by using the local dialect. I think he should be speaking Ga at home since he has strong command over the English language now. Btw take your flowers. You’re doing well

babynaadromo mentioned:

Those who are complaining kid should have spoken in Ga alone and that he should speak the local language low-key wish their children were speaking like this. Chill, as he grows he will speak the local language for you by default. Well done, Majesty, you are doing great

abenaa_dylys added:

Pls English me some more wai. But wait are u sure this guy lives with us here in Ghana?

Majesty says his mother is Ghana's best musician

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians are curious about the link between Shatta Michy's kid Majesty and his father, prominent dancehall musician Shatta Wale. Shatta Michy is the ex-fiancee of Shatta Wale.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Michy appeared on The Day Show on Tv3. Throughout the evening, Michy's music was the main topic of conversation as she discussed her musical beginnings and her musical influences.

Majesty said his mother is the best musician in Ghana when he was asked to make choice.

