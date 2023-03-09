Famous Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has shared an update in a Twitter post regarding the old trains he acquired and transported to Tamale

He posted photos and videos showing how a small crowd gathered around the trains and others were having a good time on them

Many commended him for his innovative ideas and wished him all the best as he embarked on the creative journey of turning the old trains into artistic masterpieces

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has once again caused a stir online. He shared an update on the old, abandoned trains he acquired to transform them into classrooms, communal spaces, libraries, and living spaces.

Ibrahim Mahama interacting with visitors at the site of the old trains Photo credit: @ibrahim_mahama and The Spectator

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post he made on Thursday, 9th March 2023, the innovative artist said:

When historical forms transform from a state of commodity into a gift. Labour and play go hand in hand…..reimagining the ecosystems within the greenhouse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mr Mahama shared photos and videos of how the old trains are taking shape. A small group of people could be seen aboard the locomotive and having a good time. Other images showed other people huddled in front of the trains.

In an earlier tweet, the artist stated that the abandoned trains would be transformed for various uses including living spaces, community centres, libraries and classrooms.

Netizens applaud the new update about the old trains

Several netizens were excited to see that Ibrahim Mahama's plans were on course and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@NanaYaaMensah5 said:

Taking shape nicely. More power to you and the Savannah Gallery team.

@sunflower_kaak commented:

I love you so much bro♥️. You’re insanely creative ✨

@dearest_boy remarked:

I will surely visit this year

@G58038342God added:

You will be here forever ❤️

Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama arrives in Tamale with old, abandoned trains

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a well-known Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama purchased old trains to transform them into something useful. The young man tweeted that he delivered the old trains to Northern Ghana. The artist has received praises from internet users for his creativity and ambition to produce something innovative.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh