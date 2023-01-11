Popular Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has acquired old and abandoned trains with a plan to transform them into something meaningful

In a post on Twitter, the young man said he is transporting the old trains to Northern Ghana

Netizens who saw the post have commended the young man for his innovation and constant desire to create something new

Popular Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama is coming up with another masterpiece after he announced that he has acquired old Ghanaian trains and intends to transform them into something beautiful and useful.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @ibrahim_mahama announced that the old trains which were wasting away will be transformed into something that will benefit the people of Northern Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama acquires abandoned Ghana trains and sends them to Northern Ghana Photo credit @ibrahim_mahama/Twitter

“Repatriation exercises underway with Historic Ghana Railways Locomotives and Coaches to Northern Ghana. The Coast Coast railways were built in the late 19th century basically for commodity exploitation but how do we as a generation use the residues to build new memories?” he wrote.

In an earlier tweet, he posted a video of the trains en route to Northern Ghana about his upcoming project

“Taking history up north to build new histories. From Gold Coast Railways to Ghana Railways and beyond. Trains crossing River Pra at Beposo Western Region of Ghana.”

Ghanaians commend Ibrahim Mahama for his foresight

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praise on Ibrahim Mahama for his desire to find a use for certain things that most people consider valueless.

@kwakufingaz

The past may have been built on exploitation, but the future is ours to shape. Let's use the remnants of history, like these repatriated railway locomotives, as inspiration to create something new and meaningful for generations to come.

@AyabilaColumbus

I Feel very proud for these foundation you are laying for we the young ones to follow suit for our people

@Exdeta

If these aged machines were not given out freely and is that you paid for them, l will be surprised, frankly

@ISAsare9

When a man is on a mission great ideas come to him easily. Always inspiring!

