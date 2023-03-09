A lady amazed many when she took to social media to show off a luxury apartment she toured in Ghana

She mentioned the apartment's luxurious features and confessed that it costs GH¢88,000 annually

The lady showed the apartment's newly installed kitchen, glass balcony, and other areas of the two-bedroom property

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady with the TikTok handle @i_am_yaa100 sparked a lot of social media reactions when she shared a video of a luxurious apartment in Ghana. She stated that apartments in the country are becoming costly because lands are scarce.

Lady goes apartment hunting in Ghana. Photo credit: @i_am_yaa100

Source: TikTok

The TikToker toured a newly constructed stunning apartment in Accra and showed areas like the bedrooms, glass balcony, newly installed kitchen, bathroom and others. She added that the property gave residents a nice aerial view of Accra from the top floor.

The lady commended the apartment's tiles and its beautiful interior colours. She confessed that Ghana is notoriously known for using the wrong colours and tiles.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of the plush apartment

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video and commented to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

XyzA2z000 commented:

The bit about Ghana tiles giving migraine got me in stitches. You need to checkout the tiling in Lagos, Nigeria. I sometimes wonder why

FreddyFrancky said:

The tile matter! I swear, some landlords give anxiety to the contractor with their taste

johnofowler11 remarked:

It just needs better road landscaping and sidewalks

VICTORIOUS MUMS enquired:

What area is this?

Tim added:

Oh, thanks for this! Who can I contact? I am also looking for an apartment

Lady excitedly flaunts her new apartment on social media and opens a bottle of champagne to celebrate

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a young woman shared photos of the new apartment she had just moved into on social media. The footage showed her toasting the occasion with an expensive bottle of champagne and two guys assisting her in setting up a television. Several internet users were inspired by the woman's success and left comments on the site to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh