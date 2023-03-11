Ghana Police Service have issued a statement concerning the reported murder of the late soldier, Imoro Sheriff

According to the Service, some key suspects were arrested on March 9, 2023, and at dawn on Monday, March 10, 2023, within Ashaiman and its environs

Ghanaians have commended the Police for their swiftness on the case as they last out at the military for allegedly abusing residents

Taking to their social media platforms, the Service noted that they had arrested key suspects in the reported murder of Imoro Sheriff.

A part of the statement the Police issued read,

"The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March, 2023."

The statement further stated that the arrests were made on March 9, 2023, and at dawn on Monday, March 10, 2023, within Ashaiman and its environs.

Reactions from Ghanaians on the Police's swiftness on the case

@Benjitetteh said:

Our confidence in the Police Force is soaring high. Keep up the good work. We're proud of you...

@Boateng92986454 remarked:

I Know Ghana Police Will Get These Guys. We Thank @GhPoliceService

@Gen_Buhari_ said:

Kudos, I’ve always believed in your capabilities Officers ‍♂️

@Petvalentino007 stated:

Now that's what we call "intelligence-led operation", unlike what yaanom went to do in Ashaiman.

@KelvinA39425876 opined:

In Ghana police we trust

@popscallTimothy asked:

Was the suspect amongst those 184 the military illegally arrested? If not what is the way forward for those to get their justice?

Slain soldier Imoro Sheriff given befitting burial

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the slain soldier was given a befitting burial on March 9, 2023.

This comes at the back of Imoro Sheriff, allegedly stabbed to death in Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman.

The Ghana Armed Forces Band trumpeter who was stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region met his untimely death by a mob at Ashaiman Taifa on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

