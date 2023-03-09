The young Ghanaian soldier known as Imoro Sherrif, who was slain in Ashaiman, has been laid to rest

His comrades in uniform gave Imoro Sherrif a befitting parade as other attendees looked on with sadness

The late trumpet player was buried at the cemetery at Burma Camp after the rather emotional funeral

Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was allegedly fatally stabbed in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighbourhood, has had his mortal remains laid to rest.

It was a difficult morning when military personnel gave their 21-year-old coworker his final walk, revealing their human side in photos that have surfaced online.

The 37 Military Hospital in Accra prepared the body for burial. After performing basic Islamic procedures, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, prayed for his soul.

Emotional scenes at Sheriff Imoro's funeral Photo credit: myjoyonline.com

Last Saturday, a mob was reported to have murdered the late Sherrif, a trumpet player with the Ghana Armed Forces Band stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region.

He had been attending a military course in Accra for the past three weeks, and every Friday, he travels to Ashaiman to see his parents.

He was scheduled to return home for the third time on Friday, March 4, but it was never to be since a gang killed him. He was buried in the cemetery at Burma Camp.

Father of slain soldier at Ashaiman refutes rumours his boy was killed because of a woman

Meanwhile, the late Sheriff Imoro's father has addressed the rumours surrounding his son's death, which occurred allegedly at Ashaiman in Greater Accra.

Awudu Imoro expressed his displeasure with the news that his son was the target of a spiteful boyfriend who was upset that Sheriff had snatched his lover in an interview with Asempa Radio.

According to Awudu Imoro, who is narrating what he has been informed happened, his son became stuck in traffic, so the car he chose took an alternative route and stopped at the Ashaiman court, where he was allegedly attacked.

The man added that the reports he is getting are that his son was attacked by more than one person, and even during that, he shouted for help, but no one came to his rescue because the residents mistook him for a thief.

Source: YEN.com.gh