An earth tremor has hit parts of Accra, with the epicentre near James Town located in the Greater Accra Region

The incident happened on the morning of Friday, March 10, 2023, but had no real consequence on the lives and property of Ghanaians

Ghanaians have been discussing the incident and sharing their opinions, with some pleading for God to have mercy on the nation

On the morning of March 10, 2023, parts of the capital city of Ghana, were affected by a minor quake classified as an earth tremor.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GSGA) confirmed that the magnitude of the tremor was detected and confirmed to have been up to 2.8 at the epicentre of the incident.

In a press release, the GSGA also indicated that the epicentre of the incident was about 1.5 kilometres away from James Town in the Greater Accra Region.

Land with Ghana flag affected by a quake Photo credit: Credit: ollegN

Source: Getty Images

The tremor that happened at 9.49 am was barely felt in High Street, Ridge, and other areas of Accra Central, according to the Authority.

The magnitude that was observed serves as a measure of the tremor's size. As the earth tremor is small, no damage was speculated to have resulted from it.

Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts on the incident, as some prayed for God to have mercy on the country.

Qwasy Chelsea said:

Ghana metrological fo) deaa concert nkoaa wat to detect or research ND bring to us they won't and there will be 48° sunny at Accra also a little ⛈️ at the forest area Wei so they didn't see this coming.

Kofi Osae-kwapong indicated:

Oh how nice to hear this...very soon it's gonna happen. We're my kasoa ND those areas dey...ope ur ready to b flying in the air ND scatter scatter?? Prepare for the coming worse.

Jamez BimNation stated:

This earth tremor will definitely affect our economy. God save us!

Festus Osei Owusu commented:

Ignorance is making some people lash out at GGSA. Natural catastrophes such as earthquakes are unpredictable and therefore becomes daunting for the authority to forewarn or predict its occurrence. We are all under mercy of natural disasters.

Turkey hit by another massive earthquake two weeks after one that claimed over 40,000 lives

Meanwhile, on February 20, 2023, exactly two weeks after a significant earthquake had already claimed over 40,000 people, another one struck Turkey and Syria.

The most recent earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.4, occurred at 8:04 p.m. local time, or 17:04 GMT. According to Al Jazeera, the earthquake occurred near the Turkish-Syrian border, which is also the site of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred just two weeks earlier.

According to Al Jazeera, the shallow aftershocks that were centered in Turkey's Hatay region pose a major threat to those who are in the earthquake zone.

