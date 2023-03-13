A happy mother has posted a video on TikTok to show off her big baby bump and beautiful babies

The new mother just gave birth to triplets, and she could not wait to show off the cute children online

In the video, she revealed that she gave birth at week 35 while thanking God for a successful delivery

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mum who just welcomed three children at once has shown them off in a nice TikTok video.

In the video, the mother, @kachyprecious_, was full of praises to God for the successful delivery of her babies.

The woman showed off her baby bump and cute babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@kachyprecious_.

Source: UGC

Blessed mum shows off her triplets

Shortly before she gave birth, the mum made a video showing off her amazingly large baby bump. She revealed she was giving birth to her babies at week 35, just before she was wheeled into the labour room.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The mum said:

"And the Lord brought his promises to pass in my life. Jesus Christ I thank you. God in heaven, I'm so grateful for your preservation, sustenance and protection this far and beyond. Exactly 35 weeks of my triplet babies. Few hours to delivery and I can't wait to behold my babies."

Thereafter, she posted photos of her triplets, neatly wrapped and laid on a bed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@sonah said:

"Lord I tap from these blessings."

@prettylaila sharubutu commented:

"Congratulations. May we also testify."

@nikkyayoola said:

"Congratulations. I taped from these beautiful gifts."

@MirayGold2 said:

"Congratulations. I receive mine Amen."

@Niyartsweettreats commented:

"Congratulations. I received mine in the mighty name of God."

@berniceasamoah606 said:

"I receive all in Jesus' name. May God give you the strength to care for them."

@user8732985902091 commented:

"l tap from it in Jesus' name, amen."

@Dufie Royal reacted:

"Congratulations, darling. I tap into it in Jesus' Mighty name."

Video shows mother of quadruplets and her kids

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a mother gave birth to quadruplets.

A TikTok video showed the mother looking after the babies in a room.

She also joyfully breastfed them one after the other in the viral clip.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng