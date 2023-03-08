A young mother, blessed with the gift of quadruplets, has shown off the children on TikTok

In a short video, the woman laid her children on a mat on the floor, and she looked at them with love

Congratulatory messages are pouring into the comment section of the video as people rejoice with the woman

A short TikTok video showed a young mother who just gave birth to quadruplets.

In the video posted by @blackgril234, the children were seen in a small room with their mother looking after them.

The mother gave birth to four babies at once. Photo credit: TikTok/@blackgril234.

The children were dressed in colourful clothes and were lying on a small mat.

Mum welcomes four babies at once

Baby items that appear to have been donated to the children by well-wishers were seen on the floor of the room.

In another video, the mother was seen breastfeeding the children one after the other.

Apart from the children's mother, two other ladies were available to assist in taking care of the babies.

The heartwarming video has gone viral on TikTok, and people have taken to the comment section to send the new mother congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

Video of young woman who welcomed triplets

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a mother gave birth to triplets and posted a video on TikTok immediately after delivery.

In the video she posted, the mother showed her large baby bump. The size of the baby bump made many people wonder how she could carry it.

In another scene of the video, she was seen in the hospital where she went to deliver the kids.

After successful delivery, she cuddled the babies happily and showed them off in a video. She said her journey from conception to the delivery of the babies was successful.

Ghanaian twins who lost their mom get GH¢2,000

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian twins who lost their birth mother two months after delivery received cash and food supplies with the help of popular Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea.

According to Nana Tea, the babies' grandmother takes care of them with help from their aunties.

He visited the babies and their grandmother at Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region to present donated cash of GH¢2,000 and the groceries.

