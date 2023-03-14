A young lady has brought smiles to the faces of her students with her kind act of benevolence

In a video on TikTok, the lady gave out new uniforms and inner vests to her young students

Netizens who saw the video, have praised the caring teacher with many asking her to keep up the good work

A young Ghanaian teacher has been commended by netizens online following an act of benevolence done to her students

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young female teacher @awukuvincentia was filmed giving what appeared as an inner vest to the young male pupils in her class.

Apparently, she had already given out new uniforms, with the video showing some students with theirs.

The video which came with the caption “Operation one student, one uniform" sparked a lot of reactions from social media users who seemed touched by the teacher's action.

Ghanaians commend the teacher

Many people who thronged the comment section seemed delighted with the act of generosity and urged her to continue.

Others also prayed for God’s guidance and blessing for her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

