A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir after she shared a video of her grandmother rebuking her

In the TikTok video, the old woman was displeased with an answer her granddaughter gave during a job interview

Netizens who reacted to the video told the young lady to take notes from what her grandmother is saying and not repeat those mistakes again

A young Ghanaian lady has incurred the displeasure of her grandmother after she revealed to her that she scored low grades in a job interview because she showed up late.

In the hilarious video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @angelsamadji said she explained to the job panel that she was caught up in traffic hence her ability to make it on time.

Elderly woman fumes at grandchild for telling angry she was late for an interview because of traffic Photo credit:@anglesamadji/TikTok

The candid answer angered the elderly woman who retorted that her granddaughter was not smart enough.

She added that with that kind of excuse, the panel will likely refuse her the job because they would presume that she is not serious.

In her view, the best answer was to say she needed to collect transportation money from her grandmother hence her lateness

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the suggestion of the old lady.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 500 comments

Grandma is making a lot of sense charle

Bernard Ralph Adams:

it is your facial expressions for me

queenster lartey:

infact i love her already

twich young:

mame mame its true u no get sence

Sariki_ Kismet:

I love your granny

