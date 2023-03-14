A Ghanaian lady took to social media to proudly show off the stunning property she has acquired in the country

She made a video showing the two-storey mansion with cars parked on its compound as she walked by the property

The lady called herself a slay queen and admonished her fellow queens to put their money to good use rather than spending it lavishly

A Ghanaian lady with the TikTok handle @frema_slayqueen caused an online stir when she shared a video of her gorgeous mansion in Ghana.

Ghanaian slay queen flaunts the house she built. Photo credit: @frema_slayqueen

Source: TikTok

She made a video of the two-storey property as she walked by and flaunted its features, such as well-manicured lawns with neatly arranged decorative trees, a glass balcony and electric wall fencing. She then went on to show the luxury cars parked on the compound.

The lady confessed in the video that she was a slay queen and advised her fellow slay queens in Ghana to use their money wisely instead of spending it on frivolous things that do not yield fruitful results.

Ghanaians react to the slay queen's house

Ghanaians had mixed reactions when they saw the video and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment sections. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

coolweavesGH asked:

Why are you taking the video outside the house?

user5014194394688 commented:

You need Jesus Christ in your life now more than vanity. Where is your bible?

Frema _Queenstar responded:

Some of you, I don’t know what you drink before you comment under my videos…my Bible is in your mouth

Geewastus remarked:

Go and show it to your family. They need to see it. This is none of our business

Cheexy Blinks❤️ added:

Eii Frema, are you sure? Take my contact, I should come for a visit

